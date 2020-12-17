American snow pictures: such a storm in America, icy waterfall, ground hidden under a thick layer of snow – amazing photos of us snowstorm leaving a foot of snow

A powerful ice storm caused heavy snowfall in the northeastern states of America. Its impact was seen on America’s east coast in the early hours of Thursday. Millions of people have woken up with more than a foot of snow in New York City, Pennsylvania and other northeastern states. For this reason, more than 60 million people have been put on alert from Maine to South Carolina. At the same time, beautiful views were seen everywhere on Thursday morning. The Joseph Shaw Shaw Lovell Memorial Fountain was found covered in snow in New York’s Bryant Park. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

These little mountains!

Chairs and tables covered in snow in Bryant Park. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Outdoor dining platforms in New York City were also affected by heavy snowfall. The statement by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shows how the administration has also been battered by successive losses. The challenge has arisen before authorities as to whether to continue or stop testing for the corona virus.

Where have all the vehicles gone?

Snow covered vehicles at Spruce Street in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Scott Eisen / AFP)

Officials say sharing of the vaccine will not be hampered due to the cold. From Monday, vaccines for health workers were launched. The vaccine will be administered to 3 million workers and residents of retirement homes across the country.

White sheet all around

Snow covered benches in Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Scott Eisen / AFP)

More than 600 flights to and from the United States were canceled due to the freezing storm. People have been urged to stay indoors and bus trains are also canceled in many places. People were asked to leave the house only for urgent work.

Snow mountain

Person removing snow in Times Square. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

The National Weather Service said the storm will create several threats from the mid-Atlantic to the northeast. This can cause heavy rains and snow in the central Atlantic with severe cold.

New weather effect on trees

A woman drifts amid the snowfall in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Reuters / Brian Snyder)

New York City can experience heavy snowfall and New Zealand can also cause flooding in coastal areas with strong winds. Tornadoes and hurricanes can also occur in North Carolina. At the same time, snow and rain in Virginia have lost power to thousands of homes and business institutions.