Americans have forgotten Donald Trump

Author: Jay Sushil

There is a saying in English, “Out of Sight, Out of Mind”, that is, if you are not in front of the eyes, then you are not even in the minds of people. This saying corresponds exactly to Donald Trump. It has been a hundred days since Trump lost his presidency. At the same time, the ban imposed on them by Facebook and Twitter has also been so long. Now in America, trumps has become such a topic that people laugh and shy away from.

Whether it was the presidential election campaign or Trump’s tenure as president, he not only made extensive use of social media, but as president he often spoke on Twitter through political issues. There were times when his tweets would have been different from official and advertised policies and it would have upset White House spokespersons.

He continued to tweet bad facts for a long time after the presidential defeat, which this social media platform banned him from. Facebook later banned them as well. Since Trump disappeared from Twitter, there has been little news about him in the newspapers. By the way, it was recently reported that Trump is going to be starting his own social media website, but it’s been a month, too. It was also said about Trump that he could return to the presidential race in 2024, but now those facts have calmed down.

The New York Times wrote that Trump and the United States of America are relieved by the social media scroll. Previously, not only locals but also the American media worried about what to tweet when Trump didn’t know. His demeanor was not only aggressive, but he created a different kind of narrative among people, which proved fatal on many levels for the company.

Whether it is the issue of climate change, which Trump Khilafat continues to do. Or when black people protested after George Floyd’s death in custody, Trump sparked feelings against him on social media. And in the end, he also encouraged people to climb the Capitol.

One hundred days later, if anything is published about Trump, then during Trump’s tenure the scientist appointed to the climate change department was removed from his post. Or what decisions President Trump overturned by Trump Biden. Trump’s pro-American right-wing media defeated them as well. Trump-related news no longer comes to the fore on him, and the channel’s presenters no longer do special reporting on him. However, the One America Network cable channel is still on Trump’s agenda. The channel claimed in late March that the United States had no idea who its president was. The report also raised questions about Trump’s victory over Biden. The channel has a reach of around 35 million people.

There is also skepticism about Trump’s return to social media. He’s struggling to get back to Twitter, while Facebook postponed the Supervisory Board meeting to lift Trump’s ban. Trump supporters now expect the Republican Party to bring in someone who looks like Trump in their policies, but who is more polished than Trump. Trump’s antagonists breathe peace as Trump is unable to deceive the American public in any way without social media.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author