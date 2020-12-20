Americans Struggling With Corona To Receive Significant Aid Soon, Relief Plan Deal Agreed – Key US Lawmakers Agree On Covid Relief Plan

Washington

Leading members of the US Parliament of Congress have agreed to remove the last hurdle in the nearly $ 1,000 billion Kovid-19 economic relief package, paving the way for a vote on Sunday. A Democratic member said in an email that the deal was reached on Saturday night and the deal could be officially announced soon.

Consent could not be obtained earlier

There was no consensus among Republican and Democratic leaders prior to Senator Pat Toomey’s proposal for a provision that would reduce the powers of the Federal Reserve. Republican leaders supported Toomi’s plan, while Democratic leaders strongly opposed it.

Both sides were talking constantly

Tommy and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed the issue. Toomey said after the talks that I think we will come to an agreement. At the same time, Senator John Cornyn said that I think he had agreed to go back and give his point of view in writing so that everyone could read it and exchange letters.

Toomi justified his contested provision in the House, saying emergency powers were ready to stabilize the capital market in the event of a panic over the Kovid-19 pandemic this spring and this month. Finally ending.