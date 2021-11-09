an-anthropologist-attacked-by-a-bear:-“while-it-was-biting-my-face-i-could-see-the-inside-of-its-mouth,-it-was-horrible”

The French writer and anthropologist Natassja Martin.

does a bear bite you in the face? The anthropologist laughs quietly. “It is difficult to describe.” Natassja Martin says in a telephone conversation with this newspaper last week that she would prefer not to respond, “to avoid falling into sensationalism.” But he answers: “It’s horrible. You are a prey for a predator. It produces a very strange effect ”. People who have been attacked by a beast, from David Livingstone (a lion, who shook it in its jaws “like a terrier to a rat”) to Ángel Cristo (lions and tigers) have pointed out that consciousness is not lost, that there is a pious dull when you find yourself between the red claws and fangs in your blood. “I never lost consciousness, not even while I had my head between the bear’s teeth and it bit my face: I saw the inside of its mouth, I felt everything, its heavy breath; I thought I would die, but it didn’t happen ”. What does a bear smell like? “It is a very strong smell.” Like a dog? “Worse”.

Martin (Grenoble, France, 35 years), graduated from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, PhD in anthropology, had 29 when, while conducting fieldwork on the Kamchatka Peninsula between the Evens, a Tungus people of hunters, fishermen and reindeer herders from East Siberia, she was attacked by a bear that probably would have killed her had she not defended herself with an ice ax hitting the beast in the side. The plantigrade left with a piece of the anthropologist’s jaw and three teeth and broke his right zygomatic bone, causing large injuries to his face and head, as well as another to his leg. From such an ordeal, Natassja Martin has written a beautiful, hypnotic and moving book, with a strange lyricism, on the relationship of human beings and animals and on the practice of anthropology, Believe in wild beasts (Errata Naturae, translation by Teresa Lanero Ladrón de Guevara).

The book starts with her, “her face swollen and torn”, waiting on the icy slope of a volcano for a helicopter of the Russian army to come and find her to evacuate her. Bloody strands of her hair cover the ground. “Getting you out of there is difficult if something happens to you, and luckily I had a phone and could ask for help. The book also talks about that, about when all the securities that we build for ourselves are destroyed; We have forgotten vulnerability. ”

An exhausting healing

Did it hurt a lot? “Yes, sure, but it was curiously bearable; there is something in the brain that turns off some of the pain when it is too intense ”. In a first cure they pour alcohol over his face and bandage it. She is transferred to a secret military base where she is viewed with suspicion and an older woman closes her wounds with a needle and thread. They do a tracheostomy. Calvary days follow until she can return to France where she is subjected to new maxillofacial interventions. A long and strenuous cure. One day the Salpêtrière doctors leave it and run before the massive arrival of wounded: they are those from the Bataclan attack, many with bullets in the face.

“I could have made a book of The essence, my literary work has been to choose the fewest possible words to let the reader open his imagination; in that sense my writing has been like a scalpel, a surgery on the story, too ”. There are no large scars left. “Only on the jaw, it has been a long time, there are scars a little, but no, I have not been disfigured. It was very cumbersome at first, then the body recovers ”. The attack? “It was very fast, it lasted five minutes. I was walking, in the area I am always very attentive because bears abound. But this time I was coming down from the volcano’s glacier, it was a chaotic territory, there were no trees, the wind was blowing in my direction, I was not paying attention. We ran into. We were two meters away when we saw each other. I think he was surprised too. We couldn’t run away and the confrontation ensued. ”

She seems very sympathetic to the bear, given the circumstances. The anthropologist and writer laughs. “What animist peoples like the evenos say is that in such a case there is a transfer between the human being and the bear. They have the bear for a being very close to man ”. This recalls the beliefs of medieval Europe, where the bear – Michel Pastoureau’s dethroned king – was anthropomorphized and human vices, desires and passions were blamed on it. Bears were believed to be lubricious, copulating face-to-face, more hominum , than excited by the odor di femina , abducted women, raped them and lived with them, as with the beautiful shepherdess of the XVII Antoniette Culet. “Yes, all over the circumpolar arc, Alaska, Greenland, Siberia, there are similar ideas. ‘They are like us’, they say. In our Europe we have moved away from these animals, they are no longer something everyday. ”

Two bears at Kuril Lake, on the Kamchatka Peninsula. REDA & CO (REDA & CO / Universal Images Group v)

Yellow eyes

The author describes the crossing of glances, his blue eyes and the bear’s yellow ones. “I had 15 years working on animism and the relationship of humans with different animals, in the hunt or in dreams, studying how the boundaries between species are blurred. And in the end that meeting happened to me ”. At some point he talks about a kiss between the two mouths, his mouth and the bear’s. “Yes, that’s how I tell it, you can’t stay just literally, you have to use metaphors to describe something like this.”

How should you catalog the book you have written? “It doesn’t fit into any genre, I’d say it’s a literary book. I didn’t want to write a book like the first one I did, about my ethnographic work in Alaska. I was going to do this second about the eveno town, but while I was working on the ground that happened to me with the bear. A writer friend told me that I had to write the story that I had lived and I took it out of my body, something came up that I did not expect. It talks about my position as an anthropologist, but also about things that researchers never talk about, and it has led to anthropology, without vulgarizing, without simplifying concepts, people who did not know that discipline. A bit like Sad tropics, but with bear? “Exactly, it was the first anthropology book I read. I met Claude Lévi-Strauss, you know, very old, centenary. My teacher was his disciple Philippe Descola, the author of The spears of twilight , on the Achuar jíbaros; he directed my thesis ”. Is your totem the bear? “No, it’s an animistic relationship.”

Who are those events? They were nomadic reindeer herders and hunters, until they forcibly settled them into kolkhoz and collectivized them during the USSR. Then they decided to return to their habitat. They had not only preserved their spiritual life, they reinvented it; A millenary cosmology is not made to disappear in a century, you make it invisible, but the old ways return. I worked with a family clan of some 100 people ”. After recovering, he explains in the book, he returned to them. They saw her differently. A mixture of woman and bear, a hybridization. They call her matukha , osa, and miedka , the one who has survived the bear and lives between two worlds, half human, half bear, link between both universes; and they say that the spirit of the bear knows and owns it. “Yes, they understood me, they gave a meaning to what happened to me, with their cultural codes.” It was someone remarkable to her, like people who survive lightning. “As a researcher, I could not give a transcendent explanation to the experience, I could not fall into a single direction, I had to expand my points of view. The book is also in that sense a manifesto of anthropology. The multiplication of the ways of seeing a story. ”

Thanks and forgiveness

The animal that attacked her was a Kamchatka brown bear ( ursus arctus beringenianus ), very similar to the Alaskan kodiak. Although there have been cases such as that of the 30 hungry specimens than in 2008 besieged a mining base and killed two security guards, they are considered not very aggressive – much less than grizlys or polar bears -: only 1% of encounters with humans end in attack. “If you say so …”, Martin comments with logical sarcasm. “I don’t know, they are big and every year there are accidents with them in Kamchatka, where there are more bears than humans.” There are 12.000 bears in Kamchatka, the largest population in Eurasia, although they face problems. “Yes, the salmon do not arrive, and berries are missing, due to climate change.”

The writer knows the episode of the attack from a bear to Tolstoy, and the mortal in Alaska to documentary maker Timothy Tredwell, to whom Werner Herzog dedicated Grizzly Man (“I have seen her”). Does the film’s Attack The Revenant , which is based on the story of the trapper Hugh Glass, do you think realistic? “Yes, although it is worse when you live it, bears always attack the face – according to the events because they cannot bear our gaze: they see their own soul -; in the film, of course, it couldn’t be like that because they had Leonardo di Caprio ”. She is also considered “reborn.”

And what happened to the bear, to her bear? “Still alive”. She says she wouldn’t recognize him, but she’s sure it was a male. Because of the size and because he was alone ”. Natassja Martin relativizes the ascribing Believe in beasts to nature writing, the Nature Writing. “In a sense it does fall there, but the idea of ​​nature as something global is ours, a modern Western concept, indigenous peoples do not even have a word for nature, it is our construct.” Have you forgiven the bear that bit you? “Yes”. Are you grateful to him in any way? “Absolutely. The bear has given me the floor, has helped me to renew my intellectual condition and has taught me to tell a story ”. But at a high price, it has come at a cost. “Without a doubt, as an initiation, and as a metamorphosis.”