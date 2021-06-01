An armed man who holed up at home who used GIGN on site – ScoopCube

the essentials While the man is holed up at home, a negotiator drove to Saint-Étienne-le-Laus (Hautes-Alpes). The gendarmes are crossing the area and have cordoned off the area.

The man, armed with a rifle and threatened by the gendarmes, sought refuge in his house this Tuesday around 1.30 p.m. in Saint-Étienne-le-Laus about twenty kilometers from Gap in the Hautes-Alpes, reports BFM.

According to information from La Provence, the 49-year-old threatened to fire his rifle if the gendarmerie intervened. The gendarmes came there in the early afternoon as part of an argument between a mother and her son.

The entrenched man is already known to the judiciary because of contempt. According to our colleagues, he has several guns at home. The mother was able to leave the house

According to the first findings of the investigation, there had been a dispute between the mother and the son who lived together for some time.

Judicial investigation into alleged violence

The public prosecutor in Gap initiated a judicial investigation into alleged violence against the mother, but also against gendarmes (violence against persons with public authority).

The investigation was entrusted to the Gap Gendarmerie Research Brigade.

According to one source, a negotiator visited the website. The department’s gendarmes are crossing the area and have cordoned off the area.

In addition to the gendarmes, there were fire fighters, the Samu and a negotiator as well as around twenty members of Orange GIGN.