An eight-party coalition government in Israel, led by Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett – Whidbey Daily News

New Delhi. Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule in Israel has come to an end. Naphtali Bennett will now become the new Prime Minister of Israel. Netanyahu is the longest serving leader in the history of Israel. He also broke the record of the country’s founder David Ben Gurion.

Keep planning until the last minute

Opposition groups called for a last-minute plan to oust Netanyahu. After this, the eight opposition parties reached a compromise and ousted Netanyahu. Yasir Atid party leader Yair Lapid announced that the alliance was formed through political negotiations.

Yamina’s Naphtali Bennett will be the first prime minister under the rotation policy. After him, Lapid will be the country’s prime minister. Experts believe that the new alliance has people with different ideologies. In this case, the connection will not be easy to operate.

Faced elections

Some experts say the grand coalition is historic because it includes the Arab Party. In this way the ongoing political stalemate in Israel can be ended. The country has faced four elections in two years without two decisive results. The grand coalition includes political parties such as Yashe Atid, Kahol Lavan, Mazur, Yamina, New Hope, Meretz and the United Arab Emirates.

Security provided

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Bennett was provided with the shin bat protection given to the Prime Minister. If this government succeeds in securing the trust vote, it could save the country from facing a fifth election after April 2019.