an election race full of tension from the start

Madrid

Posted: Saturday, April 24, 2021 7:01 AM

The pre-campaign already predicted that it would not be ordinary elections, like the earthquake that precedes the political tsunami in which the Community of Madrid ended up submerging near 4M. Because he walks to the polls with an atmosphere as hot and tense as few people remember; with a campaign in which “anything goes” prevails, and the result of which seems to be more transcendent and significant than that of winning and ruling. No wonder: from the moment these regional elections were called – with general accents – nothing has been the same in the region.

Motions of no confidence, insults, lies, court sentences, politicians who have entered the game – and politicians who have not -, polls and polls more than adapted, riots, death threats or explosive debates. It’s all part of this long etc. who in a little over a month has placed Madrid, if not already before, in the eyes and mouths of a whole country which pursues with hope, suspicion and uncertainty the advance of a call that it could end up reconfiguring the entire national political scene. Because at this stage, more than a race to conquer Madrid, it has become a direct duel between two different ways of understanding and exercising politics.

Who would say at this point that it all started in Murcia. Yes, the shock wave that caused the motion of censure presented by the PSOE and Ciudadanos did not hurt López Miras and benefited the PP Madrid. This March 10, now so distant, Isabel Díaz Ayuso saw the hegemonic reign of the popular on the territory weaken for a few moments; moments when it was decided: before authorizing an executive chaired by Gabilondo and the left for another motion, the Community would go to the elections. This has been confirmed by justice. It was the first of many controversies that followed.

Proof of this is the campaign slogan that the president chose just hours after dynamiting her government pact with Ignacio Aguado, even before a court ruling was handed down. “Communism or freedom”, more than an electoral proclamation, was a whole declaration of intentions that seemed thoughtful. The purple squad saw his letters and was quick to respond with another turn of script that changed the picture: Pablo Iglesias announced he was stepping down from the government’s second vice-presidency to snatch the title from Ayuso. The polls started to go crazy.

The stellar appearance and disappearance of Toni Cantó, one of the great milestones of the campaign

At that point, the attacks and disqualifications that had already been launched between parties, clearly divided into two increasingly polarized political blocs, not only became an inevitable norm, but also worsened over the days. In the meantime, and as a mortally wounded Citizen pulled Aguado out of the equation and placed Edmundo Bal his last hope of not disappearing from the map, Ayuso decided to give the effect another blow: Toni Cantó, one of the leaders of the Orange formation who had left the party a few days ago because of his drift, joined the electoral list of the PP.

También lo hizo el exalcalde de Toledo Agustín Conde, aunque su entrada pasó más desapercibida por el revuelo that provocó un Cantó que pasó de tildar al PP de “máquina de corrupción masiva” a proclamar a Ayuso como la mejor presidenta frenteierno “pecomunista of the world”. The happiness lasted little for both, Cantó and Conde, as justice again intervened with another unforeseen decision: they were expelled from the candidacy of the PP because they were not registered in Madrid before January 1 – l ‘one did it on March 26th and the other on March 29th, an essential element. obligation to enter the government of Madrid. Although Cantó played down the decision and said he would continue to campaign for Ayuso, not much else was seen with the president.

PSOE and Vox tighten campaign

Among the judicial ups and downs that the PP experienced with its electoral list, the PSOE of a Gabilondo with confidence and renewed forces took the opportunity to counter-attack, and did so by deploying a huge red canvas in the center which made it hard to look the other way. The silhouettes of Toni Cantó, Rocío Monasterio, Santiago Abascal and Díaz Ayuso stood on the lively Gran Vía with the following message: “After the photo, the government of Colón?”. The initiative was rather short-lived. The Electoral Council demanded the removal of this banner to demand the electoral vote before the official start of the electoral campaign.

However, the PSOE had fulfilled its objective with this banner: to recover the first position as an alternative to Ayuso after the media irruption of Iglesias. So leaving out that tone of diluted moderation that was tasked with completely blasting Vox, who the polls referred to as stagnating – some even gave them a drop – the 4M against Ayuso’s growth. Already from the pre-campaign, with meetings like those in Vallecas, the tension grew more and more. His speeches became more aggressive against the Sánchez government without leaving aside the criticism, albeit in disguise, of Ayuso. But it all exploded when they went further with their advertising against unaccompanied minors.

Through a poster at the Sol Vox station, he assured that the “menas” received 4700 euros per month while retirees only received 426. A racist initiative which, even if it was not long in coming to dismantle – as LaSexta explained the lie -, Justice has decided not to withdraw urgently, as claimed by the prosecution. Not even with these monasteries missed the opportunity to spread the hoax in the “Telemadrid” debate. A meeting in which Ayuso and Iglesias came to deal with the deaths in the pandemic and Gabilondo finally contacted United We Can. With Mónica García, a determined unity was forged to put an end to the more than 25 years of PP government.

The tension reached its peak a day later, when it was learned that Pablo Iglesias, as well as Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Ministry of the Interior) and María Gámez (director of the Civil Guard), had received death threats in of the letters they contained. balls inside. A scandal which has once again removed the foundations of Madrid politics due to the gravity of the events and which has received round condemnation from practically all leaders and political parties … with the exception of Vox. The situation got out of hand when Monastery, early this Friday, questioned these threats.

Scandal on Cadena SER

“We no longer believe in this government.” His words broke the patience of Iglesias, who attended the debate on Cadena SER determined to stop the monastery’s speech once and for all. At the start of the meeting, he asked his rival to retract and condemn what had happened. “It is already good to whitewash the far right,” he said, warning that he would drop the debate if Monastery did not change its position. Not only did he not, but he wanted to provoke Iglesias even more: “If you are so brave, get up and go out.” Said and done: The United We Can candidate rose from the table, determined not to return. Soon after, Mónica García and Gabilondo would do so too, expressing their fatigue at the attitude of the far right.

United We Can and More Madrid have already announced that they will no longer be attending any debate with Monasterio, Vox was euphoric over the outcome of their actions (“We kicked him out of the SER debate and we will soon be kicking him out of the SER debate. ‘Spanish. policy’, justified on Twitter) and Ayuso condemned the death threats, however criticizing that “those who provoke this violence become the offended.” In the absence of ten days to go to the polls, the political situation Could not be more critical, as the tension is not only palpable in the environment, but also in data which is far from cooling the conflict.This is reflected in the latest CIS.

The recent barometer indicates that the PP would reach 54-56 seats, the Vox 11-13 seats and the Cs would remain in the tenths of the 5% minimum to reach the seats of the Assembly. Ayuso would win the election, yes, but we have to deal with the sum with Vox (65-69). On the left, the PSOE would get between 34-36, More Madrid 22-24 seats and United We Can 11-13, so the left would have serious options to rule. In short, they would get 67 seats as a minimum and 73 as a maximum. It only remains to think of the vote count which casts two doubts: who will govern and how to remedy it.