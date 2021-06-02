an exit window revealed! – Old Sport Republic

Game News Horizon Forbidden West: An Exit Window Revealed! Posted on 6/2/2021 9:04 PM Sony won’t be attending E3, which doesn’t prevent it from making a lot of noise. Through a long interview with Hermen Hulst, the director of PlayStation Studios, we learned that the next God of War is coming to PS4, just like Gran Turismo 7. But the last big news is Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon: Forbidden West was recently unveiled during a State of Play and has no specific release date for PS4 or PS5 yet. However, the famous interview we are talking about that is available on the PlayStation blog lets us know more. In fact, the former head of Guerilla Games, who knows the teams very well, explains that Horizon Forbidden West could appear at the end of the year if all goes well. He’s backing himself by not firmly announcing the exit window, but the schedule is as advertised: we’re currently working on two major narrative titles: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. Both games suffer from the difficulty of doing the motion capture work with the right people. We should be able to get Horizon out for the holiday season. However, this is not certain and we will do our best to confirm this to you as soon as possible.

About Horizon: Forbidden West

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP