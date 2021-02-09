an increasingly fashionable option in Spain

54% of Spaniards would like to be able to telecommute from another country to discover their culture and their landscapes

In 2020, almost all Europeans wondered whether or not they should travel. Many have chosen to enjoy a vacation surrounded by nature, in a rural house, or on the coast to recover from those difficult months. Others, despite everything, preferred to return to their places of origin to visit their relatives. But the majority, due to various travel limitations and fear of having to comply after quarantine or of getting sick, decided to stay home. Babbel, the benchmark app for online language learning, and ViajerosPiratas, the HolidayPirates Group’s online platform for low-cost tourism offers, analyzed how the pandemic has changed the way people relate to travel and talk about it. Your holidays on social networks thanks to an international survey carried out among 10,222 users of ViajerosPiratas (5,891 in Spain only) in January 2021 and a glossary prepared by Babbel of terms and hashtags to better understand them.

And it is that “the language is constantly evolving to adapt to the historical context and to society. This is the reason why languages ​​around the world are experiencing the creation of neologisms and new linguistic trends, in this case in travel, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which led governments to (almost) all countries in the world to impose new standards for travel, ”comments Rita Santoyo, expert in Babbel’s educational department.

Combine work and pleasure

A 2020 trend, which some hope will become the norm, has been to work remotely in unusual places: in the family home, in a vacation home, or even just spending a few days in a hotel or a country house. . Indeed, by not having to go to the office, the possibilities are endless and many have taken the opportunity to escape the city and take a little vacation.

Teleworking or remote working, a very popular phenomenon in 2020 and which will probably continue this year as well, makes it possible to combine vacation and work (as evidenced by the word workation, abbreviation of work on vacation). Working means, in fact, working away from your holiday destination, by the sea or in the mountains, abroad or in the countryside and, after working hours or on weekends, enjoying tourist activities. like sunset or a walk in a dream place.

Almost half of respondents say they want to combine vacation and work in the future and 54% of them would like to be able to telecommute by moving to live in another country to discover its culture and landscapes. On the other hand, 60.5% of those questioned are opposed to it: separating work and vacation allows them to better benefit from it.

To travel or not to travel?

After a year 2020 when travel was limited or even totally limited, different expressions have been coined that Spaniards can borrow from other languages ​​to describe their vacation that year:

One of the most used hashtags to describe vacations in 2020 on social media was #staycation, the result of the union of the English words stay (stay at home) and vacation. Staycation therefore means spending a vacation as tourists in the city itself and its surroundings, rediscovering its beauty, without going abroad or visiting any other city in the region.

This gave 42% of Spaniards surveyed the opportunity to discover nearby places they had never visited before. In some cases, the Spaniards have even stayed in a hotel in their own city to escape the routine a bit. There are also those who have taken this term even more literally and who have spent their vacations locked up at home. However, home vacations aren’t for everyone: 28% of respondents say they don’t really feel on vacation if they can’t travel outside the region or abroad.

Urlaub auf Balkonien (German)

The expression Urlaub (vacation) auf Balkonien (on the balcony), which has become very popular in Germany, is the German equivalent of vacation at home in its most radical sense. It is used to indicate in an ironic sense the balcony of the house as an imaginary vacation destination. “Balcone” means balcony in German, but in this expression Balkonian is used to remember a tourist destination because in German the names of many countries end in -ian, like Italian and Spanish.

The phrase refers to the rejection received by those who post photos and videos on social media of their vacation, in the form of negative comments.

The truth is, only 3.7% of those surveyed received negative comments after posting travel publications and even 93% said they had no problem viewing them. On the contrary. 76% of them say it distracts them from the current situation. Despite this, of the 90% of respondents who say they normally publish photos of trips, present and past, 63% say they do so less frequently in the current situation.

This is normal behavior in the social media world, says Serena Romeo, global strategist in the Social Media department of the HolidayPirates Group: “Often on social media we are afraid of being judged, especially by people we know. do not already know. . those we are exposed to involuntarily. This result shows, on the contrary, how a subject like travel is a very important resource, especially in these times when the mind needs positive images.

The desire to travel

After a year marked by multiple limitations that make travel difficult or even impossible (especially internationally), the desire to see the world and discover new cultures is even stronger. The Spaniards answered the question “To what extent has the statement ‘The pandemic helped me realize how much I love to travel and see other places / countries”? on a scale of 1 to 100 ”, giving it an average value of 86. This figure shows how important it is for Spaniards to travel, especially across national borders.

This feeling is well described by two terms of German origin:

Wanderlust (German and English)

Used by many travel enthusiasts, Wanderlust is a German word which is now also part of the English language and indicates a strong desire to travel and discover the world, as evidenced by the etymology of the term, which combines Wander (to wander) and Lust (wish).

Term translated into Spanish as “nostalgia for distant lands”, an underlying nostalgia for traveling, discovering other places and different cultures. Fernweh assumes the exact opposite of Heimweh, which refers to usual “homesickness” (in fact, while Heim means “home”, Fern means “far away”). Therefore, this expression, like Wanderlust, reflects the desire to travel, to leave everyday life and to see the world, so passionately that it can even cause frustration, for example, in times of confinement.

