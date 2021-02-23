an opportunity for change and development for companies in terms of people management

LETTER SIZE

The COVID period: an opportunity for change and evolution for companies in terms of people management

February 23, 2021



The moments of difficulty bring out the quality of the human team that shapes a system (community). People are the axis on which organizations evolve and develop. These are the people who ensure the survival of businesses regardless of their type or size. For all of this, people management is even more important, if possible, in turbulent times of uncertainty and recession.

In this COVID time, beyond the ability to adapt and technological response, beyond the ability to react in a volatile and uncertain environment, and beyond the ability to observe and plan to make decisions without neither haste nor desperation, they have highlighted (and continue to highlight) the people and the management that organizations have done and are doing with them. Today we are living a new reality that offers organizations many opportunities for change and growth, opportunities to define policies and transform processes, reasons to challenge the status quo and to unlearn to learn.

Five strategic pillars of HR for 2021

This new reality makes it possible to define the priorities and needs of organizations in terms of people management. Thus, from the Human Resources department of HipoGes, Javier Lores, Human Resources Director, recalls the pillars on which they will now orient their strategic plan:

Working model. “We must analyze, understand and modify management processes based on face-to-face and social contact, as well as new modes of sharing, new vehicles of learning, new communication channels, new environments of team work.” The manager also states that “we need to adapt our offices to this flexible and volatile approach to working. The design of collaborative spaces, the arrangement of work teams, the transformation of spaces for common use (meeting rooms, kitchens, offices), the incorporation of hot desking models ”. Digitization of processes and empower people. Facilitate and simplify management processes with digital, agile solutions that are easy to access and understand. People management should be shared with the rest of the organization. Managers manage people and must have (and understand) the tools to do so. Even people themselves have to manage a good part of these processes (development, mobility, communication) and “this self-management has to be facilitated.” Leadership model. These changes must be accompanied by a redefinition of the leadership model. The role of “managers”, their priorities and their responsibilities must be adapted to the environment of offshoring and remote work. Leadership based on trust, which achieves results based on the development and evolution of team members, which seeks to balance short-term results with the long-term health and well-being of the organization . Leaders who listen, deal with conflict and controversy by addressing the feelings of others while dealing with their own. Data analysis mind. The business needs more than ever to understand the impacts of this new environment and the changes it demands of the organization. “From our region, we need to be able to obtain, cleanse and transform data in order to highlight useful information, suggest conclusions and support decision-making.” For this, it is necessary to integrate a data approach in all processes, by identifying what should be measured and how it should be measured, by transforming this information into the language of the organization (mainly in business language). Communication (integration and connection). People management is now more than ever linked to communication, both internal and external. Communication is the tool that ensures the standards of on-boarding people and the correct connection of team members, both with their own team and with the rest of the organization. Identification of new channels, generation of adequate and recurring content, development of communication policies and processes within each work structure, definition of spaces for corporate communication and interaction with other parties; are among our priorities in this regard.

In this sense, the manager says that the route is fascinating. A good job of “change management” and the participation of managers and the rest of the organization is the key to success. People management continues to be for people and always with people.

