an upward trend is expected “until at least mid-January”

Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 8:31 PM

A week before Christmas, the cumulative incidence of the coronavirus continues to increase in Spain and stands at 207.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, while the previous day this rate stood at 201.16.

An upward trend in the pandemic which, according to Fernando Simón at a press conference, is “very likely” to continue “until at least mid-January or even the end of next month”.

The Ministry of Health notified 12,131 new cases of COVID-19 in Spain on Thursday, of which 5,763 were diagnosed the day before, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,785,421 cases in our country.

In its latest report, the department headed by Salvador Illa also reported a total of 48,777 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the health crisis, 181 more deaths than yesterday, Wednesday.

Data coming as the consequences of the Constitution Bridge have yet to be seen, which will be observed until early next week, according to the director of CCAES, and only a few days before the start of the Christmas festivities “, with the potential impact on transmission.”

A rebound after the easing of measures

According to Simón, 10 Spanish regions have entered an ascending phase, while the remaining nine territories have stabilized. A rebound that Health attributes to “the modification of the measures which were applied” until the end of November and the beginning of December, to which may be added the effects of the bridge.

“We cannot guarantee that this is strictly due to the relaxation of institutional measures,” he added, noting that “when an institutional measure is relaxed, there is a tendency to relax the individual protection measures. “.

The measures could be tightened in the coming days

Dr Simón, who does not rule out that this change in trend could mean the start of a third wave – “of course, that is an option”, acknowledged – warned that although European countries which have adopted more drastic closures at Christmas has epidemiological situations worse than ours, “it is very possible that in some communities there will be more important measures in the coming days, if not in all”

“The option is there,” he said, on tightening measures, noting that the trend change “must give us all pause.” In any case, he said, “the relaxation of measures is not yet an option”.

In this sense, Simón, who insisted that tougher measures would probably be needed in the coming days, stressed that “we are not as they are, for example, in Germany” – where severe confinement has been imposed – although “it is possible that in a few weeks we will be like them.”

While it is not possible to stop this increase, he warned, “there are still a lot of options, even at some point, if necessary, a complete shutdown”. So, when asked about the possibility of “canceling Christmas”, Simón said that “what will be canceled is a way to celebrate Christmas, if it’s done”.