ana-caballero:-“a-child-should-be-able-to-develop-without-algorithms”

Ana Caballero, transition expert digital. INMA FLORES (EL PAIS)

Ana Caballero (Soria, 45 years) vice-president of the European Association for Transición Digital (AETD), born in 2020, which has organized a conference on the rights of minors on the Internet.

Question. A child connected to the internet has an opportunity that we did not have. And a threat that neither.

Answer. Because technology has contributed and continues to provide great things, but it has its dark side. In an environment where there is cyberbullying or self-injurious behavior, Save the Children estimates that the 94% of young people between 10 and 15 years are regular internet users.

P. What does that mean?

R. That we have to give more importance to the protection of minors in the digital environment. There is a fundamental concept: the commodification of minors. In the AETD we have read many articles about anorexia, how it affects adolescents and girls, the increase in suicides and hospital admissions. That, for one thing. On the other hand, we hear a very worrying position in big technology circles: “The Internet is not a mature medium, it is not a mature market. It should not be regulated ”. What these companies want is the freedom to do what they want. And they tell us that they are only the communication channel, and that the responsibility of educating minors in the use of technology lies with parents and professionals. That speech is very hypocritical.

P. What do you mean by commodification?

R. To commercialize a minor is to commercialize their data. If a product is free, the product is you. They tell us: “Google is a search engine, Facebook and Instagram are places where young people share stories with their friends …” But if they want parents and professionals to be able to educate, we need to know how the networks are working and what is their model of business. And that’s where we realize that these things are not free: paying with data is paying. And we are concerned about the use of that data.

P. For instance?

R. With these data they use very persuasive technologies so that minors, even adults, get hooked, and they do so in a way that is almost imperceptible. They monetize everything.

P. Is it impossible for companies to verify the age of a minor?

R. It is hypocritical for them to say that it is impossible for them. I dont believe it. Let’s see if Google is going to know from the echo cameras or my searches if I have a certain disease or not, or if, through facial recognition, they are able to tag people and minors in a photograph and they will not know the age of a minor. It is very important to know the access to certain contents.

P . The squid game, for example?

R. For example. We are concerned not only with content. It is not only what minors look for on the internet, but companies look for our minors because they know that they can be manipulated more easily than an adult.

P. Does the Internet shorten childhood?

R. I don’t know if children get older before on the internet, but I do know that access to certain information can make them run out of childhood and access content inappropriate for their age, with the consequences that may have. Eight and nine year olds already have access to pornographic content. Minors do not have the critical thinking capacity of adults, and this manipulation that leads them to social networks makes them not develop as they should, but with the interference of the algorithm.

P. Ban is not the solution.

R. We cannot say: that my children do not enter the internet. We have to live with that and educate. As Laura Baena, from Malas Madres says: who has not given their son their mobile phone to be able to make a quiet dinner or take a shower? I would like to be able to be calm, if they use their tablet, knowing that they are seeing contents of their age, that they are not manipulating them.