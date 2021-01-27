Ana Lled Tarradell joins Inversis as Director of Commercial and Institutional Relations

Inversis, a leading company in Spain in global technology solutions and outsourcing of investment services, has strengthened its organizational structure, in line with the company’s strategic plan and the agreement reached with Accenture at the end of the year last. The objective is to promote a business line with an international vocation allowing credit institutions (universal banks and specialized in private banking) to outsource all the operational and technological processes linked to the distribution of investment products.

Strategic organizational changes

Initially, Inversis launched the International and Corporate Development Department, headed by Salvador Martn de Vega and which meets the company’s objective of promoting the international development of its activity. Likewise, with this new area, Inversis seeks to promote the identification and analysis of inorganic growth opportunities presented to it which may meet its strategic objectives.

On the other hand, the current department of commercial and institutional relations will be headed by Ana Lled Tarradell, who joins Inversis to assume this responsibility.

The two poles will have strong synergies and their activity will be strongly boosted by the agreement concluded with Accenture which, in its initial phase, will collaborate on the transformation and development of the Inversis technological platform, which will provide a significant boost for both the company national as well as for the international affairs of the company.

Lled has over 25 years of experience leading high performance teams in different organizations in transformation projects around sales channels, business models and new digital operations. Prior to joining Inversis, she was Director of Robotics, Head of Center of Excellence and Business Development in the Financial Sector and Telecommunications for Deloitte. Previously, she was Regional Vice President at BT (British Telecom) and previously led various business responsibilities since its incorporation in 2002. Previously, Ana forged her career in franchising and business channel transformation in entities across the Burger King and German Bank level.

According to Alberto del Cid, CEO of Inversis, “We are pleased to announce that Inversis is progressing in its strategic plan with milestones as relevant as these for our development. We have a differential business model, as we are the benchmark provider in Spain with the ability to integrate all investment services into a single solution with our own platform for investment funds and pension plans. We are therefore convinced that this new organization will allow us to achieve the objectives that we have set for ourselves, strengthening our unique positioning, but, above all, it will be an impetus to persevere in the commitment of Inversis to offer our clients a excellence ”.

