Anal Swab Covid Tests: Japan Furious at China Says Stop Anal Covid 19 Tests on Japanese Citizens: China, Japan Take Anal Swab for Corona Virus Investigation

The Japanese government has told China it has not been able to investigate the corona virus. Japanese nationals have complained of “ psychological stress ” when taking an anal swab.

The Japanese government has called on China not to take anal swabs from the Japanese for testing for the corona virus. The Japanese government has asked Beijing to stop it after Japanese citizens complained of “ psychological stress ” from taking an anal swab upon arrival in China. There has been a lot of uproar over the past few days over anal harvesting in China. Just a few days ago, the United States called for its closure.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsoonobu Kato said the government sent this message to the Chinese government through its embassy in Beijing. Even after this request from the Japanese government, the government has yet to receive assurances from China regarding the policy change. He said the Japanese government will continue to pressure China to stop taking an anal swab.

‘China wants to humiliate people by taking anal swab’

The Japanese government has said such investigations are not taking place anywhere in the world. Many Japanese employees said that China wanted to humiliate people by taking the anal swab and that it was a violation of their human rights and dignity. Previously, US diplomats stationed in China claimed they were forced to take an anal (anal) swab to investigate the corona virus.

The United States complained about this and said this sampling method was “indecent”. Not only that, the United States has asked its diplomats to refuse it if asked for the anal swab test. Meanwhile, China has denied allegations of the anal swab being taken. China on Thursday denied allegations that U.S. diplomats were subjected to an anal examination of Kovid-19. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said “US diplomats living in China have never been asked to perform anal swab tests.”

Passengers must pass an anal swab test

Earlier, a spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington was “determined to ensure the safety and dignity of its diplomats and their families in accordance with the American Vienna Convention and other relevant diplomatic laws.” . The Washington Post reported last week that U.S. personnel told the State Department that they had undergone anal testing.