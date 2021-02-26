Anal swab test China US: US diplomats complain they were forced to take anal swab tests for coronavirus China denies: Rampage, Dragon disappears when US diplomats take anal swab in China for a Corona exam

Beijing

U.S. diplomats stationed in China have claimed they were forced to do anal (anal) swabs to investigate the corona virus. The United States complained about this and said this method of sampling was “indecent”. Not only that, the United States has asked its diplomats to refuse it if asked for the anal swab test. Meanwhile, China has denied allegations of the anal swab being taken.

China on Thursday denied claims that US diplomats were subjected to an anal examination of Kovid-19. Previously there were reports from the United States that some of its staff had to go through this process. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said “US diplomats living in China have never been asked to perform anal swab tests.”

Passengers must pass an anal swab test

Earlier, a US State Department spokesperson said Washington was “determined to ensure the safety and dignity of its diplomats and their families in accordance with the American Vienna Convention and other relevant diplomatic laws.” . The Washington Post reported last week that U.S. personnel told the State Department that they had undergone anal testing.

China has said there is a need to provide an anal swab test to travelers coming to certain areas of the country. He said the order to exempt diplomats in that order was “wrong.” This procedure is adopted in China because it is more accurate than a nasal or oral swab test. The swab should be inserted 3 to 5 centimeters inside the rectum and rotated several times during collection. This whole process takes about 10 seconds.

Chinese expert praised the method

According to Newsweek, Li Tongjeng from You’an Hospital in Beijing said that anal sampling is of course more difficult than taking samples from the throat and nose, but it is only used for testing people in the quarantine zone. This will reduce the number of people who are incorrectly judged positive. This will allow the crown to be identified accurately.