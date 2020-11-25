Analysis of the main challenges faced by labor relations after COVID-19

The Association of Social Relations Managers (ADiReLab) held its 5th annual congress this Friday in a context of maximum interest for the labor relations sector. The Association brought together over 200 members, who attended the meeting electronically, with the aim of helping to define the keys to the current employment landscape and its future after the pandemic.

Highly distinguished voices from the public and private spheres opened intense debates around four topical issues: labor law and social security in the pandemic, ERTE and restructuring, teleworking and gender equality on workplace.

After welcoming the speakers and participants, by Mr. Manuel Pimentel, Honorary President of ADIReLab, who highlighted the example of adaptation required by the telematic format of this Congress in the face of current exceptional circumstances, analysis of the certainties and uncertainties posed by labor law after the pandemic.

In this regard, the President of the Constitutional Court and professor of labor law and social security, Ms. Mara Emilia Casas, underlined the strategic role that the two rights played during the Covid-19 crisis and the great reassessment of the human work that took place especially in the months of the state of alarm. “Labor law has shown its bilateral dimension and We have seen how the European labor systems converge, since the measures adopted were the same: telework, ERTES and techniques of social security law,” said Casas.

Regarding the situation of work restructuring in companies, the roundtable, moderated by Carlos de la Torre, vice president of AdiReLab and Of Counsel Baker McKenzie, agreed on the importance of collaboration, consensus and joint responsibility that guided the negotiations and agreements. between the executive, unions and professional organizations. “The ERTEs have served as a social buffer to avoid a significant destruction of jobs, it has been an essential tool produced after very complex negotiations at a time of great uncertainty, pressure and expectations,” he said. . Rosa Santos Director of the Department of Employment, Diversity and Social Protection of CEOE.

For his part, D. Luis Prez Capitn, director of the studies service of the Confederation UGT and D Mari Cruz Vicente, confederal secretary for trade union action of CCOO, agreed to underline that the regulations approved for the defense of the jobs were based on consensus and agreement, taking the example in the face of party struggles.

The table ended with the intervention of Vernica Martnez, Director General of Labor, Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, who wished to recall the three social agreements in defense of employment made during a meeting. social dialogue held entirely by videoconference: “We have done a good job, the success of the measures relies on their flexibility, that we constantly adapt to a changing reality. “

Teleworking and its regulation were another of the central themes of the Congress. The magistrate of Chamber IV of the Supreme Court, Da. Mara Lourdes Arastey explained the different legal formulas for telework that currently coexist, stressing that in the face of this new paradigm of work, equality must be preserved and discrimination avoided.

On the panel, moderated by D. Albert Valls Head of the ergonomics and psychology pole at Quirn Prevencin, concepts such as digital disconnection, conciliation or pride of belonging were addressed as the main challenges that stopDa. Tatiana Espinosa de los Monteros, director of RRLL Global at Telefnica, raises telework.

The last debate, focused on gender equality, was attended by DM Luisa Segoviano, President of the Social Chamber of the Supreme Court, who dedicated her intervention to the in-depth analysis of equality plans in companies and issue of the pay gap. Mr. Pablo Tauroni, director of RRLL and PRL of El Corte Ingls and Ana Benita Aramenda, director of human resources of FCC closed this panel moderated in this case by D. lvaro lvarez General secretary of Manpower Group, who maintains that the challenge of equality is to end the glass ceiling of managerial positions.

One more year, during the event, the III National ADiReLab – Alares Awards were presented by the President of ADiRelab, Mr. Antonio de la Fuente and the President of Alares, Mr. Javier Benavente, who recognize the work of labor relations professionals as agents who promote the quality of life at work and the competitiveness of companies. The winners are Manuel Bellas Rodrguez, from Endesa’s Labor Relations Department, in the Professional Career in Labor Relations category, Roco Guerrero Jarreo, lawyer from the Labor Law and Social Security Department in Auren, as Young Talent and Rosa Santos, Director of the Labor Relations Department of CEOE, for her relevant work in labor relations and social responsibility.

The congress was sponsored by SAP, Manpower, Quiron Prevencin, Gestolasa, LLYC, Alares, CRHEO and the collaboration of Baker Mckenzie.

