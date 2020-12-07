Ancestral sculptures, a confessional, a holy water fountain and among the objects kept in the Pazo de Meirás

Updated: Monday, December 7, 2020 8:27 PM

Published on: 07/12/2020 19:56

In the Pazo de Meirás, which is due to be delivered this Thursday to the State, accumulate a large amount of antiques and goods, which have been revealed thanks to the decision of the judge of the court number 1 of La Coruña, who has ordered the Franco family made an inventory.

The list of assets that the Franco family kept in what was their summer residence, and to which laSexta had access, accumulates a total of 697 valuable assets. Everything that makes up its exterior and interior has been added to the inventory, and previously unseen photographs are included.

Tapestries, attics, paintings, altarpieces, ancestral sculptures, a confessional, a holy water fountain and priceless furniture are on this long list. Among them also stand out the statues of the Pórtico de la Gloria, the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the library of Emilia Pardo Bazán or a painting by Goya.

The Spanish State becomes the custodian of all real property and accessories found on the premises, as decided by the Court.

However, the removal of these objects “strictly for personal use or which, due to their characteristics, do not contribute in any way to the meaning of the pazo as a site of cultural interest, may be authorized and whose removal does not compromise the possible final uses that are decided upon. pazo ”, as the judge points out in her letter.