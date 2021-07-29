And after the holidays … the RH Innovation Summit is back!

July ends and with it comes the eighth month of the year. Without a doubt, at least according to the Spanish tradition, it is the month of the holidays par excellence. A well-deserved vacation, after a frenzied first part of the year and which is ideal to regain strength and return with charged batteries in September with the intention of facing the final stretch of the annual exercise as well as possible. But this year, we are leaving you with some “homework”.

And it is precisely in September that the HR Innovation Summit returns, the benchmark congress for the HR sector and the business world which returns with more force than ever after a year of interruption due to the coronavirus. It will take place on September 23 and for a few weeks now you can get your ticket! Remember, the big news this year is that you can attend the congress in person or virtually, so you just have to decide how you want to live the HR Innovation Summit experience and immerse yourself in the world of applied innovation. at work and at the company.

In the fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit, the first 4.0. sector, we will address the topics that most interest HR professionals and business leaders at a key moment in the management of organizations and people. We will talk about technology, innovation, health and well-being, leadership, diversity and inclusion, new ways of working and relationships, equality, coexistence of generations … will work hand in hand with speakers of national and international stature.

We will have Neil Harbisson (cyborg artist), Bisila Bokoko (entrepreneur), Juan Verde (advisor to governments and companies in sustainable economy), Raquel Roca (journalist, writer, teacher and expert in intergenerational coexistence and the future of work), Pau García Milá (expert in technology and innovation), Pilar Llácer (specialist in talent and future of work) … In addition, we will also have experts in HR, innovation and business management of companies at the level from Google, Netflix, Cabify, Repsol, ING, Merck, HPE, Santalucía … and many more!

Face-to-face or virtual … the choice is yours!

We’ve put it before: this year you decide how you want to live the HR Innovaton Summit experience. With the face-to-face entry, in addition to accessing all the presentations, conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major international experts, you will also be able to experience the HR Innovation Summit through an innovative experience space and its various fun corners. . , disconnection, aperitif … Of course, networking will not be lacking and, after many months without being able to speak face to face, you will have the opportunity to “bump” your elbows and fists and you will be able to chat with professionals in the sector.

But what if you don’t show up on time? What if you are in another part of the world and cannot move? There is no problem. This year, RRHHDigital will give you the opportunity to live the event in streaming. And is that the hybrid character is also arriving at the HR Innovation Summit.

About the HR Innovation Summit

The HR Innovation Summit is the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, which is being held for the fourth year at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, one more year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify, Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze Sponsor, the congress benefits from the support of Íncipy, Nawaiam and Vertis. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Selecta, Frutality or Barón de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

