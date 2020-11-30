And the winning company of the 7th RRHHDigital Health and Business Award is … Securitas Direct!

Securitas Direct, the security systems company, was chosen as the recipient of the 7th RRHHDigital Health and Business Award. His project was the most valued by the jury, made up of nine heads of health and human resources departments in large companies in our country. The prize rewards the best initiatives in the field of health and well-being at work promoted by companies. Securitas Direct succeeds Orange as the winning organization of the competition.

For its part, the second most valued project was that of Aon, while ALD Automotive finished in third position, obtaining two accolades thanks to its two magnificent works presented out of the 78 that were received in this seventh edition of the organized prizes. by RRHHDigital and which have the support of Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid as sponsors.

In addition to the Securitas Direct, Aon and ALD Automotive mentioned above, the jury highlighted the projects of these seven finalists (in alphabetical order): DAMM, Domus VI, Grupo Quirón Salud, Lefebvre, Leroy Merlin, Mattel España SA and Uriach.

On the other hand, as a great novelty in this 2020 edition of the RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, the category of the best anti-COVID-19 management which recognized the best project related to the prevention of the coronavirus was for Mattel España SA

On this occasion, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event took place virtually, with a digital meeting between the members of the jury. The award decision committee is made up of the following people: Mayte Gómez, DRH at Electrolux Iberia, Luis de la Osa, DRH at SPS and Health Diagnostic at Quirón Salud, Mónica García Ingelmo, Benefits Manager, HR Administration and Occupational Health at Orange Spain , Ana López Seisdedos, HR Director at HomeServe Spain, Manuel Asensio, HR Director at Carlsson Wagonlit Travel, Berta Álvarez, HR Director, Organization, Quality and Internal Communication at Euskaltel, Ana María Domínguez, Head of Occupational Risk Prevention at Havas Media Group ; Pablo Galán, Director of Human Resources, IT and Quality Systems at Canal de Isabel II; and Laura Vivanco, director of human resources and planning and development for CEMEX.

The 7th Health and Business Prize would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. From RRHHDigital, we would like to thank both the sponsoring companies and the more than 70 companies that participated in this 2020 edition of the competition and congratulate them for the quality of their projects and their efforts to take care of the health of employees in the difficult moments.

