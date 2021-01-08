Andalusia advances curfew and maintains closure of community perimeter

Updated: Friday, January 8, 2021 1:57 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announces changes in the restrictions of the autonomous community due to the increase in cases after the Christmas holidays, maintaining the closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community.

“At the moment,” as Moreno himself said, mobility between the eight provinces is allowed whenever the expert committee examines it, advancing the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday 11. new university classes will be online.

Non-core business activities are limited to La Línea (Cadiz) and Añora (Cordoba). Shops and cafes can open until 8:00 p.m. and the hotel business must close at 6:00 p.m. In addition, the closure of the perimeter of the eight municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar and the municipality of Añora is maintained.

The six-person limit is also maintained at social gatherings. Regarding the hotel industry, Moreno said that food can be collected on site until 9:30 p.m., this time being extended until 11:30 p.m. in the event of home delivery.

Data from COVID-19 in Andalusia

This Friday, Andalusia shared its latest coronavirus data, a day in which it added 1,829 positives and 44 deaths, recording a cumulative incidence of more than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

More specifically, this rate was placed at 203.5, or 11.15 points higher than the figure recorded this Thursday (192). Infections are down from Thursday (2,687), but hospitalizations increased by more than 100 to 1,194.

The death toll, these 44 people who died from the coronavirus, is the highest figure since December 29.