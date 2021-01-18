Andalusia allows mobility between provinces by presenting the subscription for the ski resort

Posted: Sunday January 17 2021 12:51 PM

The Official Journal of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) Extraordinary number 6 of this Saturday allows mobility between provinces in various situations, among which “the practice of winter recreational sports on snow or ice, which will be accredited by Presentation of the subscription to use the ski lifts (pass) in a ski resort, previously purchased, provided it does not come from a municipality with a closed perimeter “.

This is declared by BOJA. After learning of this measure, Cetursa Sierra Nevada SA, the public company board of directors that manages the ski resort, said in a statement that it plans to open this Sunday, weather conditions permitting. , a ski offer similar to that of the last few days.

In this way, slopes will be opened in all areas (Veleta, Borreguiles, Parador-Cauchiles, Laguna, Loma de Dílar and Río, as well as the ski lifts necessary to serve these areas. The purchase of ski passes, such as c ‘was the case so far It will be exclusively on the web.