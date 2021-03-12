Andalusia and Castilla y León suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca

Posted: Friday March 12, 2021 1:57 PM

Andalusia and Castilla y León have temporarily halted administration of AstraZeneca vaccines after being linked to “possible serious side effects” in Austria and Denmark, which are currently being investigated by European health authorities.

The Ministry of Health of Castilla y León has decided “as a precaution” to temporarily suspend the use of doses still available from batch number ABV5300.

As explained by the ministry, this decision is taken “taking into account the precautionary principle that must apply to this type of situation” while ensuring that in Castilla y León there have been no “adverse effects. serious “due to inoculation of this type of vaccine or other vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

For its part, the Ministry of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía has also decided to immobilize a batch of 1,200 vaccines. As the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre explained, the Council decided to keep this batch of 1,200 AstraZeneca vaccines on “stand by” until the final resolution of the European Medicines Agency is known. .

Despite the open investigation, the European Medicines Agency maintains the vaccination against COVID-19 using the one developed by the company AstraZeneca-University of Oxford.

Indeed, other communities that have received this batch, such as Galicia or Asturias, have decided to proceed with the vaccination following the recommendations of the EMA. The Galician government has indicated that it is trying to locate the patients who have received these doses and the Asturian points out that they have over 26,000 doses which are administered normally. In the Basque Country, for its part, out of the two batches of vaccines which were “in question”, only one was received, which was supplied “normally” and “no problem” was detected.