Andalusia and Galicia bet people immune to COVID-19 can move throughout Spain

Publication: Monday April 19, 2021 13:53

Galicia and Andalusia are already betting on the free movement of all those who are already immune to the coronavirus.

These autonomies consider that these people should be able to move throughout Spain, despite the fact that there is still no scientific evidence to guarantee that immune people cannot spread COVID-19.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, estimates that “we cannot wait for 80% of the vaccinated population so that these Spaniards can move”. Thus, he called for this debate to be opened “with all the autonomous communities”.

In fact, the “popular” leader assured during a meeting with the president of Murcia that Andalusia “is already working on a QR code so that those who are vaccinated can move freely and go wherever they want”.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo spoke to the same effect. The Galician president urged the Interterritorial Council to “assess the usefulness” of the vaccination certificate that has been launched in his region. “Any Galician who proves that he is vaccinated must have the possibilities of mobility and accessibility that people with recent CRP”, added in an act in Vigo.

Specifically, the Ministry of Health announced that from this Thursday, April 22, the certificate will be available so that citizens who have been vaccinated can have this information through the “É-Saúde” application.