andalusia-and-madrid-introduce-obstacles-to-access-to-euthanasia-by-forcing-the-ratification-of-the-living-will

10 years ago Eskarne he had recorded his wish to be euthanized in his living will. Last 23 July passed away at his home with his family and with the help of the doctors, just as he had requested. He was the first person to be euthanized in the Basque Country after the approval of the law that regulated it. If Eskarne had registered his advance living will in Andalusia or Madrid, he would have had to ratify it. And if she had been incapacitated, she would not have been able to fulfill her wish, being unable to do so. These are the only two communities that require an update of this will so that a dignified death can be applied to them, although the Ministry of Health insists that this ratification process is unnecessary. Madrid and Andalusia are also the last – 19 and 7 of October, respectively – in having approved the decree for the development of the law to establish the Guarantee and Evaluation commissions that have the last word in this process.

The ratification of the living will required by Madrid and Andalusia shows the autonomic disparity in the development of the norm. Since its entry into force, the effective exercise of euthanasia has advanced at various speeds depending on the postal code and, although some regional governments – such as Catalonia, the Basque Country or the Balearic Islands, among others – accelerated the development of the circuits attention and hurried the training of health workers, other autonomies have lagged further behind. A month after the entry into force of the law, social entities denounced the lack of training of professionals, bureaucratic obstacles and administrative delays. Six months later, the first euthanasias have already been performed and applications are being studied in several communities. But in others the stumbling blocks persist.

In their respective web pages where they detail access to this benefit, the Junta de Andalucía and the Community of Madrid offer the same wording on the invalidity of the request to benefit to euthanasia carried out before the entry into force of the law. “In those cases in which you have expressed the will to request euthanasia in certain circumstances, before the publication of this law, you must update the prior instructions document to record and update said will.” In Andalusia, according to the registry of the Ministry of Health, there is 45. . 702. In Spain there are a total of 357. 486 the people who have registered said document.

From the Right to Die Dignified Association (DMD), its spokesperson in Andalusia, Eva Camps, does not understands this block and draws attention to the problems that may arise in cases in which the person who registered his advance directive is already unable to modify its wording because he suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s or another degenerative disease. “We understand that they cannot invalidate the content of advance living wills and less if they are registered in a timely manner”, indicates Camps.

DMD appeals to the law 41 / 2002 autonomy of the patient, which in the article 11 regulates the previous instructions and that in its section 3 it states that “the instructions contrary to the legal system, to the lex artis , or to those that do not correspond to the factual assumption that the interested party has foreseen at the time of expressing it ”. Camps interprets that “this warning implies that the law allows you to put anything, but warns that it may not apply if it is illegal, but when the living will must be applied, not when it was written.” “The Andalusian Government ignores the pain of others and the wills and freedoms of citizens and forgets that the Euthanasia Law is the last link in the autonomy of the patient, which is born in 1986 with the General Health Law, continues in 2002 with the Autonomy of the Patient and in our community in 2010 with our law of dignified death. In all of them, the will of the patient is placed at the center of medical decisions ”, says Camps.

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid explains that the demand for ratification is due to the fact June “the law did not exist, nor did the requirements it establishes.” The president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain, Federico de Montalvo, endorses the decision taken by this community and the Andalusian. “Faced with a decriminalization like ours, people have been able to change their criteria. The living will starts from a presumption of what happened in the past, but we do not know if it is the current will, what determines is what the patient wanted, not what he wants, that is why it is important that after the law he ratifies again that will ”, he affirms. “The request for euthanasia before the entry into force of the law is invalid because at that time it was an illegal act because it was prohibited in the legal system”, abounds.

The Ministry of Health However, it is forceful: “The framework established by the euthanasia law gives full, full and effective value to the prior instructions registered before the entry into force of the norm,” says a spokesperson. No ratification of the living will is necessary. In fact, adds this spokesperson, the ministry has not found “any norm where Andalusia and Madrid” regulate the need to update the advance directive document: “The information that appears on the website, for example, from Andalusia (in the section of frequently asked questions) does not have legal value that conditions in a real and effective way the consolidated right to the provision of aid to die ”, ditch.

A group of protesters hold banners and posters during a rally on the Right to Die with Dignity, last summer in Madrid. Europa Press

David Rodríguez Arias, professor of Bioethics at the University of Granada, warns that In many cases, when a person signs his living will, he is perfectly informed when he expresses his will to submit to euthanasia in anticipation that the law changes and this person is without powers. “The euthanasia law does not establish that retroactively these decisions can be invalidated,” he says. In Extremadura or Navarra, for example, it is expressly established that the will expressed in the living will will be respected if the applicant is not currently in full use of his or her powers.

Rodríguez cites international studies on the change of mind in those patients who have requested the withdrawal of medical therapies in cases of degenerative diseases. The conclusion is that in the 75% of the cases the majority do not change their opinion about the reduction of treatments in an interval of 18 months and that in the case of the remaining 25% remaining, the majority modifying their intentions does it in favor of expediting the moment of his death. “In the cases in which this will has been established in a will, their preferences remain more stable,” he points out.

The professor considers, however, that in the cases of Alzheimer’s, where Physical suffering may not meet the parameters of the euthanasia law on “unbearable suffering”, it would be possible to require the patient to ratify, but in those of other degenerative diseases such as sclerosis, force the person to confirm his will “is very cruel.” “Legal clarity, data availability and ethical reflection are necessary,” says Rodríguez.

Miguel Melguizo is a family doctor and associate professor at the University of Granada specialized in End of Life Care and Advance Planning Decisions and has registered your living will. “Each autonomous community has a different way of processing the advance living will, in Catalonia it is done before a notary and two witnesses, in Andalusia before a public official who enters the citizen’s statement in an electronic register. The important thing is to grant the maximum legal guarantee for the patient ”, he maintains.

Melguizo considers that modifying the will to ratify the will to undergo euthanasia does not pose a great problem for those who are in full force of its powers, but that it should be publicized so that interested parties are informed. A different case is if the person who has to ratify it is no longer in possession of their physical or mental faculties. “I think this would be one of the cases that the Guarantee and Evaluation Commission should solve. The experts should determine if their family members are qualified to carry out the ratification or if what was previously stated is valid, ”he says. An opinion supported by the president of the Bioethics Committee.

In Andalusia, however, they would also have to wait. The decree that regulates conscientious objection and the guarantee commission was approved on 19 of October, six months after the deadline stipulated by law. Board sources allege that it was due to legal adjustment issues. Once the regulations have been published, we will have to wait another 15 days to know the name of the members of the commission and a month for the regulation. In this time 10 people have been interested through the procedure, but the DMD has advised them to wait for the Board to develop the relevant legislation.

With information from Isabel Valdés , Mikel Ormazábal and Jessica Mouzo .