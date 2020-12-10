Andalusia begins de-escalation for Christmas in two phases

Updated: Thursday, December 10, 2020 9:26 PM

Andalusia begins its particular de-escalation in a progressive and articulated way in two phases: a first which extends from December 12 to 17 and a second which encompasses all the Christmas holidays and takes place from December 18 to January 10.

During the first period, from Saturday 12th to Saturday 17th December, he will be authorized to move in the municipalities of the same province. Shops will open until 9:00 p.m., while the hospitality industry will only be able to open until 6:00 p.m. The curfew will be maintained during these days until 10 p.m.

The second phase will be more flexible with restrictions, allowing mobility between provinces and in terms of schedules. This will allow bars and restaurants to remain open until later and businesses will be able to resume their normal hours again. The curfew is extended for an additional hour and will begin at 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

In addition, from December 23 to January 6, entry and exit to Andalusia will be authorized for the family group, as agreed by the Autonomous Communities with Health. On December 24, 25, 31 and January 1, home meetings can have up to 10 people, while the rest of the days are always limited to a maximum of six.

The term “close friend” is deleted as “ambiguous”

However, as the Minister of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, had already put forward earlier in the week, the concept of “close friends” is deleted because it is considered “ambiguous”.

The authorities believe that this term could make it difficult to control who should apply the rules during these dates.