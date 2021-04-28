Andalusia confirms first case of Indian variant of coronavirus detected in Spain

Updated: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 5:56 PM

Published on: 04/28/2021 5:55 PM

Andalusia has confirmed the first case of the Indian variant detected in Spain. This was indicated by the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, during the plenary session of the Parliament. At present, authorities are investigating whether this strain may be more virulent than the others recorded so far: British, South African or Brazilian. The government of the Junta de Andalucía has asked the Andalusian Ministry of Health to start administering AstraZeneca to people over the age of 18.

For its part, the Valencian Ministry of Health is also analyzing whether another case of coronavirus detected in a woman who was admitted to the general hospital of the city of Valencia also belongs to the Indian strain. This was underlined by ministry sources, who stressed the importance of knowing “that the case is unique and isolated”. Concerning the situation of this patient, suspicions arise from her sister, who recently went to India and is isolated.

However, the same sources indicated that at this time, no clinical findings confirm which variant it is. In any case, they clarified that they are still performing PCR tests to isolate the variant and although the first analyzes do not exclude some of the strains, “it is too early to tell which strain it is” because it will take a few days to have definitive results.