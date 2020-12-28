Andalusia confirms five cases of the new British strain of coronavirus

Updated: Monday, December 28, 2020 10:05 AM

Published on: 12/28/2020 9:50 a.m.

The new British strain of the coronavirus arrives in Andalusia. The Department of Health and Family reported that the first five cases of coronavirus in the new UK variant were confirmed this morning. These are five people who have returned from the UK in recent days. In addition, according to the councils, they report four other cases which are under investigation.

“Of the five confirmed cases, three are patients from the province of Malaga and two from the province of Granada. There are four other cases under study in the province of Malaga. All the confirmed cases show a good clinical course” , they add from the Ministry of Health.

The study of all these samples is carried out by the microbiology department of the San Cecilio de Granada Clinical University Hospital, which has the ability to sequence the genome of the virus.

La Junta de Andalucía also wanted to stress the importance for the Spanish government to put in place measures at airports for better control of the entry of the coronavirus and its variants.

This new strain has also been detected in the Community of Madrid. This was confirmed last Saturday 26 by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid. These are four confirmed cases that have traveled from the UK, along with three other suspected cases in which the virus’s genome is sequenced. Antonio Zapatero stressed that it is a strain “more transmissible but which does not generate more serious clinical cases”.

As confirmed by sources from the regional executive to “El Plural”, these four people arrived in Madrid with a negative PCR. Information that became known after Díaz Ayuso’s attack on the central government. The president of the Community of Madrid denounced the “irresponsibility” of the government in its management of Madrid Barajas airport, calling it a “strainer of contagions”.