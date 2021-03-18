Andalusia confirms ‘new’ strain of COVID from Uganda

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:25 PM

Andalusia has detected a new strain of coronavirus, A23-1, which has only been detected in Uganda and a very isolated case in the UK, as the health and family adviser reported on Thursday. of the board of directors, Jesús Aguirre.

The adviser explained, in statements to reporters in Jaén, that it is a strain characterized by a “greater capacity of transmission”, but it is not yet known whether it has greater virulence.

According to Aguirre, Andalusian hospitals are “perfectly coordinated to sequence the coronavirus of all the strains that we have and of the variants that can reach us”.

He insisted that “although vaccines respond well and prevent against these mutations, we don’t know what we can find in one, two or three months, hence the importance of lubricating all our instruments well. diagnostic”.

The adviser stressed that Andalusia is no longer “in a downward phase”, but on a plateau, which, together with the fact that “different tensions are starting to arise”, means that the restrictions are maintained.

61% of the positives of all tests carried out in the community correspond to the British variant and in some provinces this percentage reaches 80% and even 90%.

He also recalled that there are three perfectly identified South African strains, imported, without there being yet any community contagion and that three cases have arrived by air.

Aguirre sent a message of “absolute peace of mind” to the people who received AstraZeneca as he assured that there are millions of doses of this vaccine that have been released into the world.

Finally, the health official recalled that people vaccinated with a first dose, after 20 or 30 days, already have 80% immunity and a very high level of antibodies.