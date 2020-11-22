Andalusia extends curfew and closure of the Community perimeter until December 10

Updated: Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:21 PM

Published on: 11/22/2020 3:12 PM

The Junta de Andalucía has decided to extend restrictive measures to fight the coronavirus until December 10, including the closure of the perimeter of the community and each of its municipalities, although small changes are introduced.

This was announced by board chair Juanma Moreno after attending the High Impact Public Health Alert Advisory Committee meeting. Moreno said the curfew is maintained between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and establishments close at 6 p.m.

However, he introduced a few exceptions: bars and restaurants can open until 9:30 p.m. to serve take out food, although they cannot be eaten indoors, and toy stores will be able to open until 9:30 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 00 hours.

“We have decided to maintain the closure of the perimeter of Andalusia and its municipalities until December 10, as well as the curfew,” said the chairman of the board of directors, to which he added: “The bars and restaurants can open to customers can pick up orders until 9:30 pm and depending on the dates we are, the toy business will be allowed to open until 8:00 pm ”.