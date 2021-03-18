Andalusia keeps provinces closed at Easter but extends curfew and reception hours

Publication: Wednesday March 17, 2021 9:39 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has announced that the closure of the perimeter of the provinces will be maintained for the next three weeks, which includes Easter, but the opening hours of shops and hotels will be extended until 10:30 p.m. and until 11:00 p.m. curfew.

Moreno, who appeared on Wednesday after the meeting of the expert committee, argued the decision in order to “avoid a fourth wave as aggressive as after Christmas”, since the curve of infections and hospitalizations “does not stop not down “There is a high incidence of the British variant in some provinces and the South African” is already in Andalusia “.

The new measures, which will be in effect from Friday March 19 to April 9, thus set the curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (one hour more) and extend the hours of commerce, reception and services. ‘one o’clock. , until 10:30 p.m. throughout the community.

The community is also still closed on the perimeter and meetings are held with a maximum of six people, except inside the bars and restaurants, which are still four. Municipalities with more than a thousand files per 100,000 inhabitants will be closed and only essential services will be able to open.

In municipalities with less than 1,500 inhabitants and more than 500 or more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the restrictions will not be automatic, but rather specifically agreed upon by the provincial warning committees. The opening or not of mobility between the provinces, closed for two months, was the main unknown of the meeting, for which Moreno justified that, despite the “expectations”, they take this decision “on the basis of data and expert advice “.

The community, with 123 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is still at medium-high risk, so “make no mistake” despite the decline in recent weeks, as the curve “has stopped” and the trend of the week next it’s on the rise, the president argued.

The British variant, which is much more contagious, is 80% dominant in provinces like Almería, while in Huelva it is 20%, so “it is convenient to avoid its spread”. In addition, the South African variant, “as contagious or more contagious than the British and more resistant”, is already in the community.