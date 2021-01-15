Andalusia limits meetings to four, closes provinces and offers to advance curfew

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 20:55

The pandemic leaves alarming data on the coronavirus in Andalusia. In the past 24 hours alone, 6,664 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, this is the second highest figure in the entire pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family, which also accounted for 35 deaths in the last few hours, six more than the day before.

For this reason, the Andalusian government has decided to adopt more stringent measures to try to stop the increase in COVID-19 infections. It was its president, Juanma Moreno, who announced them at a press conference, in which he indicated that meetings of more than four people are prohibited and that the commercial and hotel closure is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Likewise, Moreno reported the closure of the perimeter of all provinces, as well as the closure of the perimeter of 219 municipalities with an incidence of more than 500 cases and the ban on opening bars and shops in the 91 municipalities with a incidence of more than 1000 cases. The restrictions will apply from midnight this Sunday.

In this sense, the chairman of the board indicated that his government could not confine the houses, although he said that he had sent a letter to the central government in which he asked them to give them the power to do so so that they can decree “when the experts deem it necessary”, in addition to asking that the curfew be brought forward to 8 pm in the Autonomous Community.

“We hope that an urgent answer will be given to us to these requests and that this answer is affirmative because we need it”, declared the president of the Junta de Andalucía.