Andalusia Notifies 5,723 COVID Infections, Moreno Asks Citizens To Stay Home

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 1:42 PM

Andalusia reported 5,723 infections in 24 hours. Almost 1300 only in Malaga. There are 94 others hospitalized and two others in ICU. A worrying situation which led the president of the Junta de Andalucía to ask the population to stay at home.

He spoke directly to citizens to ask for “responsibility and head in each of our behavior”, for which he suggested “to stay at home as much as possible” and “to try not to increase unnecessary social gatherings” . He warned of the need not to turn homes into “mini-restaurants” where to meet friends or family members who don’t live together.

“I ask Andalusian citizens, to the best of their ability, to stay at home. It’s not about anyone keeping quiet, but let’s try not to multiply our unnecessary social gatherings, that we are in the most essential family nucleus and that we don’t transfer what we prevent from happening in the streets, to the families “, according to the president, who expressed his concern at the gatherings of friends at home, by setting up a sort of” mini-restaurant “.

On Wednesday, he confirmed that “it is foreseeable” that after the meeting of the so-called committee of experts of the Governing Body on Friday afternoon, “further decisions will be taken in the area of ​​limitation of mobility from geographic ”, as well as the fact that they will be“ harder ”for“ economic activity itself ”, as he lamented, because“ it is the only instrument we currently have ”for face this multiplication of infections.

“I predict that on Friday we will predictably turn the tap towards the closure of the mobility of Andalusian citizens themselves,” admitted the chairman of the board, who linked this “explosive” development of the pandemic to the both to the effect of “vacation”. Christmas “, despite the fact that in them” the majority of Andalusians were very responsible “, as for” the British variant of this virus “.

Asked if he thinks that a “total containment” should be decreed in this context, Moreno recalled that “countries with economic machines and very powerful health systems” like Germany resort to this measure, because “the British strain is causing a lot of damage in Europe”, but he stressed that “this decision should be adopted, if it sees fit, by the government of the nation”, and stressed that “the highest possible decision” is restrict mobility.

“It is the responsibility of the state itself” which should take this decision “jointly with the whole state, as has been done in Germany or in other parts of Europe”, according to the Andalusian president, who recommended that the central government “assume a share of responsibility” in the management of this pandemic to “respond to situations of a magnitude like the one we are experiencing”.

Moreno clarified that the Council does not plan “for the moment” to request a total containment for Andalusia, which is still lower than the national average in incidence rate, but “we never exclude anything”, and in any case the Spanish government “I should think about the advisability of taking such a measure for the whole country”, he slipped.