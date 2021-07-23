Andalusia refuses to ask for a curfew in the municipalities most affected by the fact that the incidents do not multiply

The public health warning committees of the eight Andalusian provinces have decided not to propose any municipality for the restriction of the freedom of movement at night, because none has incidence rates higher than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants ” rising”. In this sense, although there are municipalities that exceed this scale, their epidemiological situation is considered to be improving.

The proposal comes after two days ago the expert committee of the Junta de Andalucía published in the Official Journal of the Junta (BOJA) the curfew between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants who have an IA greater than 1,000 cases; as well as the modification of the capacity of the hotel and the nightlife venues according to the level of alert.

To make their decision, the alert committees took into account the incidence rate at 14 and 7, the incidence in people over 65, the COVID-19 detection tests, the traceability percentages, the index of occupied intensive care beds. 8.3%), hospitalization rate (5.06%) and vaccination coverage, nearly 65% ​​among those over 16 years of age.

The health ministry explained in a statement that the new alert levels for health districts, which determine the capacity of facilities, among other matters, are applicable for seven days from 00:00 on Friday, July 23.

No municipality in an “upward” trend

Last Wednesday, the Council published in the BOJA the approval of the night closure of municipalities with more than 1,000 cases of AI within 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. A measure that was to receive judicial approval and which, in this case, focused on tourist municipalities on the Andalusian coast, such as Conil de la Frontera or Marbella.

“In the municipalities of more than 5,000 inhabitants which exceed an ascending cumulative incidence rate of more than 1,000 cases in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, the limitation of night mobility from 02:00 to 07:00”, indicates the official document. Contrary to what happened with the state of alert, this curfew could not be implemented without the ratification of Justice.

To date, the Commission considers that there are no municipalities with these characteristics, since none has an “upward trend”. In addition, Marbella (Málaga) and Conil de la Frontera (Cadiz) managed to drop from 1,000 cases in the last day, currently standing at 986 and 913.3 points respectively. Tarifa (Cadiz) is in the same situation, which has stopped exceeding the threshold of 1,000 cases from a rate of 1,050 this Tuesday to 868 this Thursday.

27 municipalities with more than 1,000 cases

Of the 26 municipalities with a COVID rate greater than 1,000 but less than 5,000 inhabitants for which the provincial warning committees have not requested measures either, five are in Granada, six in Cordoba, six others in Malaga , three are from Jaén, five belong to Almería and one to Huelva.

These municipalities are Ugíjar (1,350), Aldeire (1,269), La Calahorra (2,245), Agrón (1,153), Jayena (1,235) in Granada; Santaella (1,127), Cañete de las Torres (1,265), Pedro Abad (3,374), Conquista (1,092.9), Granjuela (1,139) and Pedroche (2,969).

In Cordoba and Alfarnatejo (1,098), Humilladero (1,031), Villanueva de la Concepción (1,338), Benaoján (2,202), Faraján (1,149) and Montejaque (1,472) in Malaga.

In Jaén, the municipalities with a rate above 1,000 are Lopera (2,491), Cambil (1,230) and Aldeaquemada (5,042), while the towns of Almeria are Alicún (3,482), Huécija (1,028) , Uleila del Campo (1,094), Cantoria (1,010) and Serón (1,278). In Huelva you will find Cortelazor (1337).