Andalusia slows its de-escalation due to the increase in cumulative incidence

Andalusia will remain for two weeks in the so-called phase 1 of the de-escalation after overcoming the state of alarm, announced by the Andalusian government on May 6, as announced this Tuesday by the Minister of Health and Family, Jesús Aguirre, at the conclusion of the meeting of the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts of Andalusia, known as the Expert Committee, which was chaired electronically by the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

Aguirre affirmed, by means of an audio note sent to the media, that the decision adopted by the Andalusian government, heard by the committee of experts, was to “maintain, extend the decisions we took 21 days ago and wait within two weeks to have another face-to-face and wait for the stabilization phase. ”

The Minister of Health appealed to the “principle of prudence” after affirming that parameters such as the cumulative incidence at seven days or at fourteen, show “a clear rate of increase”.

On May 6, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced that the de-escalation of Andalusia was unfolding in three phases. The first so-called stabilization, which took place from May 9 to 31, is that in which the Autonomous Community continues, which has not progressed to phase two, called advance, and which in the initial plans began on Tuesday and continued until the 21st of this month. The so-called 3 phase, of normalization, began on June 21.

In phase 1, stabilization, the hours of hotel activity throughout Andalusia are maintained until midnight. The tables will have a maximum of 8 people inside and up to 10 outside, depending on the level of each municipality.