Andalusia to meet with Sputnik lab as Sánchez asks CCAA not to shop alone

Publication: Monday April 12, 2021 1:46 PM

Andalusia will meet with the Russian laboratory which manufactures the Sputnik vaccine. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, who revealed on “Canal Sur Televisión” that he had already met “Rovi, AstraZeneca and Janssen”.

However, the “popular” leader assured that these meetings are not focused on closing purchases, but rather on determining the number of doses that will arrive in the coming months and making “a projection of the personnel necessary for them. inject”.

Precisely, today Pedro Sánchez called on the Autonomous Communities not to try to act alone in the process of purchasing vaccines and urged to remain united in this regard. He did so without referring specifically to Andalusia or the Community of Madrid, which are the regions that threatened to start this journey alone.

Jesús Aguirre made it clear that his intention was not to make purchases, but he demanded “what has been promised” by the government, “which has the capacity to negotiate”. In the event of a “market disruption”, he said, the Council “would have the contacts” of the various laboratories.

The Andalusian advisor also recalled that the coronavirus “will stay with us and we will have to integrate it into the vaccination schedule”.

Just a few days ago, we learned that the Health Council of the Community of Madrid had held several meetings with representatives of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to discuss the possibility of purchasing doses “due to the ineffectiveness of the drug. government, “according to sources from the ministry itself. Sixth.

A performance highly criticized by the central executive. “We must be loyal and united. One of the successes of the European strategy is that we go together in the purchase of vaccines. Therefore, all I ask is responsibility, loyalty and seriousness. This vaccine is in the process of being validated, ”said the President of the Government.

At the moment, the vaccine has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency or the European Union.