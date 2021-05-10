Andalusia to vaccinate volunteers with AstraZeneca “in a month” if government does not decide before second doses

Publication: Monday, May 10, 2021 5:16 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has given the central government a one-month delay to make a decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine, otherwise, he warned, the community will start unilaterally administering the second dose to the people. less than 60 years old. with a dose that volunteers submit and sign a consent.

“Either they make their decision, or I take it,” said Moreno in an interview with the “Ser”, in which he explained that the Ministry of Health received a month, “a reasonable period”, and if does not make this a decision, Andalusia will disregard its current recommendation.

In this sense, he called on the government for “agility” because this week 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca will already be accumulated “in the freezers” without being able to give them an outlet.

In addition, the regional president assured that many people contact the administration because they want to take the second dose voluntarily and have to say “no” to them when the European Medicines Agency “says to put it”. “What should I do with 200,000 vaccines waiting in a refrigerator when tens of thousands of Andalusians want to be vaccinated?”

Regarding the more specific vaccination data, Moreno explained that with the first dose of the different types of vaccines there is already 34% of the Andalusian “target population” (over 16 years old) and he hopes that d ‘by the end of June, it will have reached a figure close to 50%.