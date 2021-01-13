Andalusia will limit mobility and asks the government to think about total containment

Publication: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 2:07 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said on Wednesday that the regional government will accept this Friday, January 15, after the meeting of the Advisory Committee on high-impact public health alerts in Andalusia, measures “unfortunately more severe from the point of view of mobility “within the community and economic activity, while considering that the central government” should start to think about the advisability of taking “a measure such as total confinement” for the whole from Spain “.

In attention to the media during an institutional visit to Algeciras (Cadiz), the President of the Council expressed the “concern” of his government at the “so rapid” increase in infections which is occurring in this “third wave” pandemic, as it was not observed in either the first or the second, as he warned. Today Andalusia has registered 6,882 new positives.

This situation leads the Council to “monitor and evaluate the decisions” it takes on a daily basis to stop this escalation of infections, because it is no longer possible to wait “14 days” to observe the effect of the measures as before, as it abounded.

“Difficult” decisions for the economy

In this sense, he confirmed that “it is foreseeable” that after the meeting of the so-called expert committee of the Council, this Friday afternoon, “new decisions will be taken in the area of ​​limitation of the mobility from geographic ”, as well as the fact that they will be“ harder ”for“ economic activity itself ”, as he lamented, because“ it is the only instrument we currently have ”to do faced with this multiplication of infections.

“I predict that on Friday we will predictably turn the tap towards the closure of the mobility of Andalusian citizens themselves,” admitted the chairman of the board, who linked this “explosive” development of the pandemic to the both to the effect of “vacation”. Christmas “, despite the fact that in them” the majority of Andalusians were very responsible “, as for” the British variant of this virus “.

Asked if he thinks that a “total containment” should be decreed in this context, Moreno recalled that “countries with economic machines and very powerful health systems” like Germany resort to this measure, because “the British strain is causing a lot of damage in Europe”, but he stressed that “this decision should be adopted, if it sees fit, by the government of the nation”, and stressed that “the highest possible decision” is restrict mobility.

“It is the responsibility of the state itself” which should take this decision “jointly with the whole state, as has been done in Germany or in other parts of Europe”, according to the Andalusian president, who recommended that the central government “assume a share of responsibility” in the management of this pandemic to “respond to situations of a magnitude like the one we are experiencing”.

Moreno clarified that the Council does not plan “for the moment” to request a total containment for Andalusia, which is still lower than the national average in incidence rate, but “we never exclude anything”, and in any case the Spanish government “I should think about the advisability of taking such a measure for the whole country”, he slipped.