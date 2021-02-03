Andrea Lpez Martn joins rental company Vamos as Head of People

The Spanish online car rental company Vamos, strengthens its team with the incorporation of Andrea Lpez Martín as personnel manager with the aim of leading the people sector of the company, promoting and facilitating its growth thanks to the people who compose it.

Andrea Lpez Martn, HR manager at Vamos

Specialist in the well-being and happiness of people and their support at every moment of their experience with the company, he will be in charge of managing the People space of Vamos. Andrea has extensive experience in this field, having spent most of her professional career looking for top talent in IT companies such as Between Technology or multinational companies such as Sogeti (a subsidiary of Capgemini), making the jump to set up and manage the People department. de TAIGER in Spain and LATAM as People Operations Manager.

Through her career, Andrea joins the Vamos team to improve the talent and development of the different teams and the people who make them up, empower them and facilitate their daily professional life and build a stronger company. A very complete profile that shows the meaning that the people who form him have for Vamos.

“I am delighted to join the Vamos team. I believe that I have arrived at an ideal moment for the company, in the process of growth, in which I can, thanks to my expertise, help Build the perfect environment that attracts exceptional people and supports them in their search for their best version. , which is one of the keys to getting them to where they are in their short period of life, ”explains Andrea Lpez.

Come on, the rental business is growing

Since the start of the health crisis in March 2020, Vamos has grown due to the increase in its business volume in recent months, during which it has integrated 10 people into its teams and ended the year with 25 employees.

In 2021, the startup plans to double its team to strengthen all areas, with a particular focus on engineering and products. An objective that will allow them to continue to grow and develop new commercial verticals, as well as to remain the leading brand in the car rental sector.

HRDigital