Andrés Carretero: “Since the 1985 Heritage Law, a piece of excavation has not entered the National Archaeological Museum”

Andrés Carretero Pérez (Madrid, 66 years) speaks with enthusiasm and emotion when describing any of the 11. 000 pieces housed by the National Archaeological Museum, which has been running for 11 years. He walks through the halls of the institution and stops before his favorite figure: the Lady of Ibiza, a Carthaginian goddess of 48 centimeters of clay from the 3rd century BC. C. “It is impressive. It reflects all the cultures that passed through the Balearic Islands. She is naive, she is beautiful. It is a magnificent piece that the public does not usually appreciate ”. In this interview, Carretero warns that since The government is now reviewing for its reform, no new excavation pieces enter the museum because the rule gives priority to the autonomous communities and rejects claims for the return of jewelry such as the Lady of Elche to their regions of origin because it considers that there are works that must belong to the national collections.

Question. Do regional governments demand the return of many pieces?

Answer. Yes, the great divas. No one claims the scrap metal from the Castle cave , but rather the Lady of Elche, the Ley Flavia Malacitana [cinco placas de bronce de época romana] or the bulls of Costix [astados de bronce talayóticos]. They just want representative and striking pieces with a certain artistic tone.

P. And what is your opinion?

R . We cannot undo history, go backwards. These pieces are here for specific reasons, for specific historical contexts. It is necessary for a national museum to have a global representation of the whole of the State. That the mayor on duty thinks that having such an object in his town already solves the problems of the municipality and that tourism is going to flock to see it is a rather innocent approach.

P. Each one defends his own.

R. The reality is that there would be a dispersion of the collections, a lack of attention due to lack of budgets enough. In this country you cannot have 8. 000 museums, one in each municipality, in a decent state. Eight thousand functioning institutions … It is unfeasible and very counterproductive for archaeological research. What they must do is increase investigations in the place where they were found, because the heritage did not end a hundred years ago, when the Lady of Elche or Baza appeared and arrived at the national museum. There are very interesting goods to discover that can be exhibited in regional, provincial or local museums, instead of claiming.

Q. Do the ministers support you?

R. You get it. They come with their political pressures, but when the situation is explained to them, they understand.

P. How many pieces does the museum exhibit?

R . Nails 13. 11.

Q. And how many do you save in warehouses?

R. We have 1 , 2 million objects.

P. In the museum?

R . A part yes, and another in some security warehouses in Meco [Madrid].

P. Are you out of space?

R. Yes. But the reform of 2014 allowed us to take advantage of another 3. 000 more square meters. We occupy only one third of the Library and Museum Palace [en la calle de Serrano]. When in Madrid, the first building built for this purpose and that we share space with the National Library and the Museum of Modern Art.

P. Has the National Library ever wanted to keep its part of the building?

R. Many times. The Library has always pushed and has been much stronger than us. In fact, the initial plan was for it to only occupy half a building, but Juan Eugenio Hartzenbusch, who was its director in those years, had great political capacity, more than the director of the Archeology, and said: “Nothing half for each museum, we are left with two thirds ”. So it was.

Image of the Roman courtyard of the National Archaeological Museum, taken from the walkway of the numismatics section in 2019. Charlie Rosillo

Q. How many pieces do you get from the excavations that Are they made in Spain?

R. None .

P. And that?

R. From 1985. It’s a barbarity. Nothing since the approval of the heritage law and the transfer of archaeological management to the autonomous regions. Before, it was the State, the Ministry of Culture, who gave the permits to do the excavations, and it decided the fate of the collections. Sometimes they went to the provincial or national museum, it depended. Since it is the communities who give the authorizations, they never send a piece to the national. Current law encourages collections to be close to their territories where they are located, but it does not prevent that there are very representative pieces that should continue to come here.

Q. How is your relationship with the autonomous regions and their museums?

R. In general good, because we have little relationship, there is no link with them. But we get along and borrow collections. We have about 2. 000 pieces in deposit in various Spanish museums and some 100 or 150 from other museums in our permanent collection.

Q. How do you see the national archeology in terms of funding or research? The average budget for an excavation is 18. 000 euros. It gives to badly pay professional teams.

R. It’s been like that all my life. When I started as a student, we ate cans of sardines and stayed in the schools that the municipalities left us or in tents.

P. And has that changed?

R. It has improved a lot. It is true that the situation is still horrible, but nothing to do with the above. 18 years ago was the most absolute misery. We are now in a modernized squalor.

P. How is the preparation of Spanish archaeologists?

R. They are very good. His training is highly valued everywhere, and the English and French have the highest regard for themselves. But if we review the templates of European universities, practically all of them have hired Spanish archaeologists.

P. Do you receive many looted pieces for your study?

R. The looting is rampant, as it has always been. We have the advantage that right now there are heritage groups and brigades of the Civil Guard and the National Police, which are doing an efficient task, together with the rural care groups of La Benemérita, which are doing a great service. We work a lot with them, because the objects they recover end up in the museum for the reports in the courts.

P. But they are pieces out of context.

R . It is the courts or the Heritage Commission that decide their destination, which is usually close to where they have been extracted. But the problem is that when you take a piece out of its context, you are removing the 90% of the information.

P. Does the national museum buy on the private market?

R. No, because we do not have the legal capacity to do so, only the Prado and Reina Sofía have it, with their purchase budgets. There is a body of the Ministry of Culture, which is the Board of Qualification, Valuation and Export of Spanish Historical Heritage Assets, which exercises control over the antiques market and, in particular, controls purchases for state museums.

P. What budget does your museum have?

R . I tell you in two ways. The budget that I manage does not reach the 300. 000 euros per year, and the total cost of maintaining the building and pay staff (some 150 are managed by central services, about five million.

P. Doesn’t seem like much 300. 000 euros …

R. Now, we have to get sponsorships outside. Temporary exhibitions, with few exceptions, are not paid by the ministry.

P . Have you detected any counterfeits in your collections?

R. Yes. All museums have fakes. If a museum does not have them, it is not a museum.

P . And what does he do with them?

R. Well, we have some of them exposed. Why not? There is a very curious story, that of the Cerro de los Santos site in Albacete, which appeared in 1860, with a lot of Iberian sculptures. That’s where the offering lady comes from and a lot of little figures. The discoverers made an offer and the museum accepted it. The following year, they contacted again saying they had plowed and found more sculptures. The museum bought them again. But there was a third time and they were also acquired, although there were some very rare pieces. The experts of the moment realized that they were false. And there was a man in the town, known as the Watchmaker of Yecla,