Andrés Orozco-Estrada, the Medellín baton that triumphs around the world

Andrés Orozco-Estrada during a rehearsal with the Freixenet Orchestra of the Reina Sofía School at the Fundación El Instante.

Andrés Orozco Estrada had his arms applied to the Suzuki method of violin at the Diego Echavarría Musical Institute, in Medellín, where he studied. But he usually lent them, as a child, to play the triangle or the percussion to animate the folklore band that his uncle Carlos Arturo had. This is how he spent his childhood and adolescence in Antioquia. Until he went to Vienna and trained as a conductor: today he is one of the most prominent Latin batons in the world and these days he stops in Madrid for the concert that celebrates the 30 years of the Reina Sofía School with the Freixenet Orchestra, head of the educational center, this Thursday at the Teatro Real.

Hence, the students, together with the director of 43 years, they will leave for a first tour that will take them to Bratislava (day 9), Budapest (10) and finally to the Musikverein hall, in Vienna (12), the famous venue where the New Year’s Concert is held every year. A place with meaning for the Colombian teacher. There he understood what the hunger for music was, he says. “Yes, when I got to the city I dedicated myself to going to concerts. He stood in line to find a place in the henhouse, at the opera. And also in the Musikverein. He was waiting to enter with the young and old. The first time I did it very judicious, as my mother had taught me, convinced that in Europe things were done with great care, but when I opened the doors, it became a pack worthy of a San Fermín to find a place. That passion for music, in Vienna, is still intact. ”

He arrived well taught, aware of his luck and the sacrifice that his mother had made him to become a musician. “I come from a humble family. My mother raised me alone since we were 10 years, when we were left alone, with work and constant effort that I value more and more, she did not stand still for a moment, “he says. Through scholarships he trained at the Diego Echavarría Institute during the hard years in his city, then battered, those of the drug trafficker lead. From there he went to Bogotá and then to Vienna.

The 21st century has been one of the emergence of Latin American batons in theaters concerts from all over the world with names like his, the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel or the Mexican Alondra de la Parra. “But I would like to further broaden the term to Europe and include Italian or Spanish directors with whom I feel equally identified. We define a character, a way of conceiving music that has to do with the north-south axis. I also identify with what Abbado or Muti was, but I know that I hardly have anything to do with Karajan. ”

A sense of rhythm, a sensitivity to melody and special color distinguish them. Also energy, vitality, delivery. “It is assumed that when you go to conduct a youth orchestra, you are infected with an overwhelming enthusiasm that you have to control. But in this case, they are the ones who should control me ”, he affirms shortly after leaving the first rehearsal with an orchestra that they form 73 musicians of 17 different nationalities.

In the program they have three pieces that have as a common characteristic the search for an identity. The port, of Álbeniz, an orchestrated part of the Suite Iberia; the Concerto number one for violin by Prokofiev by Arabella Steinbacher, and the Eighth Symphony by Dvorak. “This last work of the Czech composer is complex difficult, where the naturalness of the folklore, its melodies and its soul, flow over the iron and Germanic structure that supports it,” he assures. A piece to risk and shine, as is Prokofiev’s: “It requires skill to mark contrasts and transitions. You need concentration and virtuosity at the same time, a balance between the difficulty and the naturalness with which it must be executed. ”

Hardly he remembers the moment he knew he wanted to be a director. At the Medellín school he had already been given the responsibility of leading the children’s orchestra. “For me it was natural. Perhaps the moment when I really realized it was when our teacher, Cecilia Espinosa, became ill one day when we had to give a concert in the Plaza Bolívar in Bogotá and asked me to take her place. Suddenly I saw myself up there in something that was broadcast on television. ”

From there to Vienna, where he still lives today, everything has gone to the beat. Today he is the head of the city’s Symphony and until 2015 he was the head of the Tonkünstler Orchester, but he also directs the Philharmonic of the Austrian capital, the in Berlin, the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and the National in France in Europe or those in Philadelphia and Chicago in the United States.

After having tracked Dvorak, Beethoven or Brahms in complete cycles, he is determined to complete Mahler’s symphonies. “I was going to complete it when the pandemic prevented me.” Missing from his repertoire is the Seventh , the Ninth and Tenth of the Jewish genius born in Kaliště, today the Czech Republic. He faces it in what he suspects more and more that it is his stage of maturity: “I keep learning, but lately, I feel capable of getting enjoyment, pleasure, shine from what they have taught me, I think that is what they call maturity. ”.