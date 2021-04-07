Andrs Menndez, new director of temporary employment at Randstad Espaa

Andrs Menndez heads one of the main business units of Randstad Espaa

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 07 April 2021



Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has promoted Andrs Menndez, until now regional director of the North zone, to the post of general manager of Staffing, the business unit dedicated to temporary work.

This decision is a clear example of Randstad’s commitment to internal talent. Andrs Menndez, graduated in labor sciences from the University of Oviedo, holds a master’s degree in human resources management, a master’s degree from INSEAD and a master’s degree in human resources in control at the University of Oviedo. He started his career as a senior consultant in Randstad’s office in Gijn, and since then he has developed a long career as office manager, area manager and region manager, until he joined the current interim department.

In his new role, Andrs Menndez will lead one of the main business units of Randstad Spain, in a situation where temporary employment is set to be a fundamental driver of the long-awaited economic recovery.

