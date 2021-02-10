Andrs Ortega joins Experian as Director of Human Resources for Iberia

Andrs Ortega has held various human resources management positions in Spain and internationally in organizations such as Alsa-National Express, Sandisk, Maersk Logistic and, more recently, in ING bank.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 a.m. – February 10, 2021



Experian, a technology company specializing in data, decision software and advanced analytics, has announced the incorporation of Andrs Ortega as director of human resources for Iberia. The manager joins the company at a key moment for it after the acquisition of Axesor Conocer para Decide, one of the main commercial information companies in Spain.

Ortega will support the company’s management committee in the integration of two highly talented organizations and in the implementation of a human strategy for both companies, focused on talent management and cultural integration. Report locally to Rita Estvez, President of Experian Spain and Portugal and at EMEA level to Rhona Moodly, Director of Human Resources for Experian in the EMEA region.

With an extensive experience of over 20 years in the sector, Andrs Ortega has held various human resources management positions in Spain and internationally in organizations such as Alsa-National Express, Sandisk, Maersk Logistic and, more recently at the bank. ING, where he held the positions of “Head of Talent & Learning” and “Head of Employee Experience”. Ortega is Academic Director of the Digital Talent Program at ISDI Business School, and a member of the board of Aedipe CENTHRO, one of the leading professional HR associations in Spain.

“We are delighted to include Andrs Ortega in our management team. The professional trajectory and his experience in leading the field of human resources in teams of large multinationals will be very relevant to achieve our growth objectives and fulfill our commitment to provide the highest quality service to our clients through our teams. highly motivated and committed “said Rita Estvez, President of Experian Spain and Portugal.” Andrs is joining Experian Espaa at a key moment for us following the acquisition of Axesor. “

For his part, Andrs Ortega says he is “very excited about the new position I have at Experian, an innovative company with cutting-edge technology, a benchmark in data, advanced analysis and decision-making tools. . The Experian project in Iberia is motivating and will allow me to put all my knowledge and my experience at your service to continue the excellent work they have already done with the implementation of best human resources practices, as evidenced by their Top certification. Employed for the third consecutive year. It is a real pleasure to join Experian, a leader in the industry of advanced data and analysis. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital