Ángel Barbero, new Director of Strategy and Innovation at NATEEVO

With its goal of becoming Spain’s leading digital agency and expanding internationally, NATEEVO, the VASS group company specializing in digital marketing, has signed an agreement with the strategic consulting firm Recúbica. As a result of this alliance, the two companies have agreed that Ángel Barbero, CEO of Recúbica, will join VASS as the new Director of Strategy and Innovation at NATEEVO.

“We have always been open to the incorporation of other companies to participate in our plan to create the first digital agency in Spain. For this reason, we are very satisfied to integrate the knowledge and know-how of Recúbica into NATEEVO and Grupo VASS. This is an innovative project that implements strategies that adapt to increasingly agile organizations and in perfect harmony with our working philosophy ”, says Pedro Latasa, CEO of Nateevo.

NATEEVO, which already has a portfolio of more than 100 customers, grew by around 25% in 2020 and expects to reach a turnover of 11 million euros in 2021, thus integrating the capacities in the field of Recúbica’s commercial strategy. Its main services include sectoral observatories and laboratories to provide its clients with tangible tools to demonstrate future scenarios with a focus on corporate sustainability.

“We are helping alleviate the uncertainty organizations face (now more than ever), using new lightweight strategy methodologies as well as prospecting technology based on AI and data analytics, with an ecosystem vision, ”he explains. Barber.

Ángel Barbero has over 20 years of international experience helping companies with their digital strategy and technology operations. He is an associate professor in different business and entrepreneurship schools, such as EAE Business School, The Valley, IE Business School and INCYDE Foundation, among others. Recúbica is his most personal project, with which he has pooled his vision and experience to develop new ways of thinking and executing business strategies.

This alliance is part of the VASS @ 400 strategic plan with which Grupo VASS wants to promote a much more scalable, efficient and global organization, as well as to strengthen its presence on the national and international market.

