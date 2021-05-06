Ángel Gabilondo, admitted to hospital with heart problem

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:36 PM

Ángel Gabilondo was admitted to Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid with a heart problem, as confirmed by laSexta.

Precisely this afternoon, Ángel Gabilondo had an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID in his health center. However, he had to be admitted for a mild cardiac arrhythmia. It is a disease that had already been diagnosed before, but as a precaution it is kept under observation.

El candidato socialista a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, de 72 años, atraviesa un duro momento profesional tras el batacazo electoral del pasado 4 de mayo, y por el que una rama socialista habría solicitado que no recogiera su acta de diputado en la Asamblea from Madrid. Last Tuesday Gabilondo assumed the defeat of the PSOE in Madrid, which was in third place in the elections after being overtaken by the PP, winner of the elections, and Más Madrid.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke by phone with Gabilondo before going to visit him in the hospital, as reported by the president’s office to LaSexta. However, they assure that “it seems that the situation is not serious”.

Almudena Negro, member of the Madrid Assembly for the PP, wished “a speedy recovery” to the candidate via Twitter.