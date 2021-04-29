Published: Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:28 AM

Former government president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero signed a letter with more than twenty ministers of the Socialist Party to show their support for candidate Ángel Gabilondo in the face of the May 4 elections in Madrid.

Among the names in the letter you can read some of the most important surnames in recent party history, such as José Bono, Magdalena Álvarez or Miguel Sebastián. There is also the signing of the current first vice president, Carmen Calvo, in addition to the support of Zapatero, who is at the top of the list.

As the letter indicates, all of these politicians are responding to the tension of recent days, and emphasizing a candidate who must “lead a time that all Democrats wish to be of coexistence, democratic respect, moderation and d ‘exemplarity’. And they bet on Ángel Gabilondo, because “today, more than ever, it is necessary that Madrid preside over the one who best defends and represents the values ​​of political decency, democracy and coexistence”.

“Angel is the right person to lead this new era of public service to the common good that we demand”, they conclude, recalling that this support is done “without disqualification and with affection”. The tone Gabilondo would use, they are using, which the Socialists trust to win next Tuesday’s elections.