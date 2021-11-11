Àngela Mármol: “How do you make a mother understand that her baby will be a slave to the nets?”

The life of Àngela Mármol (Girona, 19 years) is painfully contradictory. She is a young woman who transmits happiness in the images she publishes for the five million followers she has on TikTok or for the 1.8 million people who follow her on Instagram. But behind the camera of the mobile is a woman of growing age who has suffered bulimia, depression and cyberbullying. You cannot specify whether it was with 15 or 16 years that she began to be famous; He does remember that it was with a video dancing reggaeton that he got his first million views. He explains it in the book From Heaven to Hell (Dome), a newspaper that wants to be a guide for parents and children with the aim of preventing bullying on social networks .

Marmol is by profession influencer , he is a reference for millions of minors. He has lived in Andorra since 2020, where he moved to live with his partner, the also famous youtuber Widler . She admits that there are influencers who move to this Principality of the Pyrenees for its tax advantages, but she assures that she made the decision out of love and because it was among its mountains that found the peace that he did not have in Girona. The paradox is that, despite his suffering, he recognizes that he cannot change his life.

Question. How does a family decide that their minor daughter should dedicate herself professionally to show herself on social networks?

Answer. It is very complicated. My parents had Facebook but they had not witnessed anything like it, they did not follow people from this world. They had never seen someone who from their home suddenly had followers who admire what they do; and what I did, for them it was nothing. But when followers start to grow, they are scared. My mother was very afraid because I began to receive messages from strange people saying very strange things to me. He even wanted me to close the accounts, but my tutor saw that that made me happy and asked my mother to let me continue and to be careful. When I get to the 10. 000 followers and I start to have fan clubs, my parents didn’t understand it. My mother thought it was me who made fan clubs for me! And one day emails start to reach me like: “If we sent this book to Àngela, she could promote it and in return we give her so much money.” My mother was handling it as well as she could. After a while I was contacted by a representative on Instagram who brought more people my age. A mother of another girl worked with this person. And my mother thought that if there was a mother on the team, her daughter would be more protected.

P. Did you or your parents ever consider letting it run?

R. There have been times my mother has told me that I was not well and why didn’t I stop. My family, teachers, told me that maybe I should let it go for a while. Now there has been a lot of talk about this issue, also about the bad things about this job, but before there were not so many people dedicating themselves to this. Everything has evolved in a way that makes us very vulnerable. Everyone can tell us what they want, also on the street, or everyone can say what they want. Once you have started, your life, without being conscious, ends up depending on it. If one day you don’t post anything, for example, even a teacher in class may ask you what’s wrong because you haven’t posted anything. You force yourself to move on. Unintentionally, from one day to the next you do not realize it and you are forced to do a job that you have not chosen.

P . So who has chosen you to be influencer ?

R. At first it is luck, that the followers go up must be a matter of the application’s algorithm, or that you have made it funny tosomeone. That over time you stay, work on your image, it is your job: not to be repetitive with the content, create an image so that the brands contact you and that you can live from it, do not touch according to what topics because there will be certain brands that They won’t love you and maybe you don’t work for a month. But what you don’t choose is whether you start on this or not.

P. Why is their daily life so interesting for so many people?

R. I do not know. I have to publish my life in a way that is interesting so that people do not get bored, do not hate you and do not generate negative feelings. You are selling your life and you lose yourself, because you mix your character with your person. The most complicated thing about this job is not to get lost, not to pass the character to the person.

P. The book is full of moments of pain. I insist, is it possible to leave this world and start a new life?

R. I only know one who did it: a person who was youtuber and decided to become a cameraman. I left the networks for a short period of time because it was wrong, and it is very complicated. Everyone talks to you about it, they tell you that the number of followers decreases, that you are less important if you do not have Instagram, that if things have gone wrong for you. They put a lot of pressure on you. If you leave your job, no one will tell you anything, they will ask you what you want to do now, period, they will not put more weight on you. Why do they put so much weight on me? It is very difficult to get rid of this social pressure. If you leave it, unconsciously you want to come back because that way nobody will ask you anything else again.

It is very difficult to teach a normal life without having it

P. In your new daily life, as a celebrity, is it more difficult to connect with your audience?

R. They began to follow me because I went to school, and after school I went out with friends, did gymnastics, extracurricular … They follow me because I have led a normal life, maybe like the people who follow me. They feel identified with me, but this job has changed my real life. But I no longer go to school, I don’t hang out with friends or do an extracurricular activity: I get up, look at the mail, look at what my brother has told me. , I record the campaigns that I have to do that day, I go to a filming, to another, I go to the manager, to the Treasury … It is very difficult to teach a normal life without having it.

P. In your book there appear several cases of minors who ask for emotional help, even in suicide attempts, and warn that Today in social networks there is less “respect, support and empathy” than when he began his career as influencer three years ago. How do you detect it?

R. Before they told me that they were insulted in school or that they did not get along with their parents or with their siblings. Now I get a lot of messages like: “Look what messages I get from people I don’t know”, or “why in this video they insult me ​​so much”. The networks have changed, not only do the videos of those who dedicate ourselves to this world go viral, but maybe your daughter has made a video and suddenly, she doesn’t know why, it has gone viral and is insulting her a lot of people. A video that his friends had to see from one day to the next has gone viral and there is 10. 000 people insulting her. I receive many messages from people who don’t know why they hate her so much, why they laugh at her mouth, her teeth, her ears, her way of speaking, and there are many who can’t stand it.

P. “If you don’t have Instagram, you’re not a person,” he wrote in the book. Do you think that the new generations can change their habits and stop exposing their lives so much in the networks?

R. More and more young children have an Instagram or TikTok account. Change is very complicated. When I go to TikTok and see children, seven, six or five years old, when babies come to me at signing events, how can that be? How can it be that he knows me if he is four years old? They are almost born with a tablet in their hands! How do you make the mother understand that in six years that baby will be a slave to the nets?

P. One of the harshest confessions in the book is when he explains that he no longer wants to travel or meet people, and only with 19 years. How can it be?

R. Maybe I only have 19 years, but for me leaving home is a world. For the simple fact of going to a birthday party where there are people I do not know, I am already anxious, wanting to vomit, dizzy or clenching my teeth all night. My partner tells me: “Love, I can’t sleep because I can hear your teeth.” You have become so used to having people judge everything you say that when you meet someone, you don’t dare to be who you are because of what they say. You go home and think if what you said can be misinterpreted, or if they can make a video of it. To be with this anxiety when I meet someone, because I no longer want to meet anyone.

P. Does this happen to you in Andorra?

R. In Andorra I am calmer because people respect me much more. In Girona on one occasion I focused [con el móvil] on the inner courtyard and they saw where she lived, and my mother asked me to make the videos on the street because they wouldn’t even let her take a nap from the number of people who rang the bell. We once rented a house in Spain and had 20 people at the top door and 20 at the door below, and parents with the cars leaving the children there and picking them up at ten o’clock at night when they were already tired. Or have children recording you. In Andorra this does not happen. I go down the street and they ask me for photos with great respect, they don’t follow me home.

The respect we have in Andorra we do not have anywhere

Q. What is your opinion of the debate on the transfer to Andorra of Spanish influencers like you to pay less taxes?

R. I understand that people can come for the issue of money or whatever, but that they stay, it is something else. Here, as in the town, there are not many things to do either, but you feel a tranquility, a respect, they treat you so well. The tranquility that I have had here, I have never experienced. The first time I returned to Girona, I cried from anxiety. When I came here, I noticed that the problems stayed at the border.

P. Do you mean that they do not settle in Andorra solely for the money?

R. If it were only for the issue of money and they lived badly, they would not stay, or they would fall into a depression. There are people who want to die here. The rhythm of life that we have here is complemented by the work that we have, because the respect that we have in Andorra we do not have anywhere.