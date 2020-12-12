Angelina Jolie: Angelina Jolie’s ‘ghost’ sentenced to 10 years in Iran, accused of blasphemy – Iranian zombie Angelina Jolie Fatemeh Khishvand sentenced to 10 years in prison

Iranian Instagram star Fatemeh Khishwand, nicknamed the “ ghost ” of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was arrested last year for confusing Ishaninda and the youth. He was also infected with the Corona virus in April while in prison. Fatemeh Khishwand is also known as Sahar Tabar in Iran.

Iranian journalist reveals 10-year sentence

Iranian journalist and social activist Masih Alainzad revealed Fatemeh Khishwand’s punishment on Friday. He also called for the release of this Instagram star. Explain that Iran has a severe punishment for blasphemy. The reporter claimed that the younger Fatemeh Khishwand had been unfairly punished.

Angelina Jolie also called for support for the release

Iranian social media claimed that this Instagram star was completely innocent. She takes pictures of herself with Angelina Jolie, using makeup and Photoshop. It does not in any way become a case of blasphemy. People are also calling on Angelina Jolie to support her release.

Was arrested in October 2019

Fatemeh Khishwand was arrested in October 2019 for inciting youth, promoting corruption and blasphemy, as reported by Iran Tasnim News. Her Instagram account has since been deleted. Fatemeh Khishwand was then sentenced after a long court hearing.

Such madness, a lost beauty

In 2017, Fatemeh, popularly known as Sahar on social media, underwent around 50 surgeries to make her look like Angelina Jolie. Sahar then said that she did not allow her weight to exceed 40 kilograms, but Sahar also lost her real nan-nash in the desire to look like Angelina.