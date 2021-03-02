Angelina Jolie’s painting of Winston Churchill breaks auction record: Winston Churchill’s painting sets new record, sold for $ 1.15 million

Strong points:

Winston Churchill's painting has been auctioned for over $ 1.15 million. This painting was sold by Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie.

Winston Churchill’s Moroccan landscape painting sold for over $ 15.5 million at auction. This painting is sold by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. The “Coutoubia Mosque Tower” in Christie, London, sells for 82.85,000 pounds ($ 1.15.90 715). Prior to the sale, it was priced between £ 1.5million and £ 2.5million.

Previously, Churchill's most expensive painting was sold for £ 18million. The painting depicts a 12th century mosque in Morocco at sunset against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains. The painting was sold by his son after the death of former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. After that, many people bought it. In 2011, he was bought by Angelina and her beloved actor Brad Pitt. The couple separated in 2019.

This painting was sold here by "Jolly Family Collection". No information has yet been received from the buyer of the painting.