Angry video from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi angry with Speaker of National Assembly threatens to beat with shoes: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi threatens to beat Speaker of Pakistani Parliament with shoes

Former Pakistani Prime Minister of Bawlpakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi threatened to hit the president with a shoe in Parliament, on the proposal to expel the French ambassador.

During a special session of parliament calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan, there was a fierce conflict between the ruling party and the opposition. The case escalated to the point that former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, considered calm, threatened to kill Spekal Assad Qaiser with shoes. After that, the ruling party MPs also created a lot of uproar. The speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House until Friday because the dispute did not end.

All parties are trying to become leaders of Islam

In fact, the whole incident took place in Pakistani political parties which were trying to become the greatest leader of Islam. Pakistani ruling MK Tehreek-e-Insaf Amjad Ali Khan has introduced a motion to expel the French ambassador to parliament. He also called for the formation of a special parliamentary committee to discuss the issue. After that, PTI Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan came up with a second proposal for the formation of the committee.

The speaker ignored the opposition’s request

The proposal to form the committee was strongly opposed by the leaders of Nawaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-N. But, President Asad Kaiser approved the proposal to form a committee, ignoring opposition from the opposition. After that, the veteran leader of the PML-N and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded that the opposition have an hour to consider the proposal.

Abbasi threatened to kill with shoes

The speaker categorically rejected Abbasi’s request. After which, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan became furious. He reached the Parliament well and began to protest in a loud voice. Abbasi stirred when the speaker called him nearby. Did he tell the speaker you weren’t ashamed? I’ll take off my shoes and kill them. After which, the speaker said that you stay within your limits.