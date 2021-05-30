animes not to be missed in June 2021 – Old Sport Republic

DNA Culture News, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Wakanim: Anime not to be missed in June 2021 Posted on May 29, 2021 at 3:20 pm, updated on May 29, 2021 at 3:16 pm Summer is not around the corner, and to discover a whole new series of anime with him. In the meantime, the spring series continues and some new features are coming, including the adaptation of the manga Valkyrie Apocalypse. Here is our selection of anime to watch on DNA, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Wakanim in June.

News for June 2021

Handsome guardian Sailor Moon Eternal

The Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal movie, which was released in Japan earlier this year, is finally coming to our country via Netflix. Divided into two parts, it is the direct sequel to Sailor Moon Crystal, an animated series in three seasons that acts as a reboot. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal is based on the events of the dream arc, the fourth arc of the cult work by Naoko Takeuchi. The action takes place in April, when the cherry blossoms bloom and Tokyo celebrates the largest total solar eclipse of the century. Usagi and Chibiusa meet Pegasus in search of the chosen maiden who can break the seal of the golden crystal when a mysterious company called the Circus of the Dead Moon appears and begins to spread nightmarish creatures. Their goal: to usurp the silver crystal to rule over the moon and earth. Available June 3rd Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: Watch The Movie on Netflix

Valkyrie apocalypse

Prepare for gigantic clashes in Valkyrie Apocalypse. The concept is a tournament between thirteen gods and thirteen human champions in unique battles. At stake is: the fate of humanity, because the apocalypse is triggered when the gods win at least seven duels. Lü Bu, Adam, Jack the Ripper or Leonidas of Sparta are in the running and can count on the help of the thirteen Valkyrie sisters to fight against Zeus, Poseidon, Shiva and other powerful deities. The animation studio Graphinica (Jûni Taisen – Zodiac War) is responsible for this adaptation. The work is also available as a manga in France from Ki-oon Editions. Available June 17th to watch Valkyrie Apocalypse on Netflix Valkyrie Apocalypse Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgment of the Dragon

The adventures of Meliodas and his gang continue in The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment, an anime based on Nakaba Suzuki’s Shonen. More specifically, this is the fourth and final season (excluding the four special Signs of Holy War episodes that Netflix counts as a season), produced by Studio Deen, which we found while working on the third season. But the adventure of the Seven Deadly Sins won’t stop there, as a new film, subtitled Cursed by Light, is planned for July 2nd in Japan and will tell the rest of the events. Let us also take this opportunity to remind that Nakaba Suzuki is now working on his new series Four Knights of the Apocalypse, set sixteen years after The Seven Deadly Sins ended. Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Dragon’s Judgment in the Netflix trailer, The Seven Deadly Sins Dragon’s Judgment

Spring anime will continue in June 2021

86 EIGHTY-SIX – Available on Crunchyroll Stop warming me up, Nagatoro – Available on CrunchyrollBackflip !! – Available on CrunchyrollBlue Reflection Ray – Available on WakanimBurning Kabaddi – Available on ADN and CrunchyrollCARDFIGHT !! VANGUARD overDress – Available at CrunchyrollFarewell, My Dear Cramer – Available at CrunchyrollFull Dive: The ultimate role-playing game is even crazier than reality! – Available at ADNFruits Basket (Season 3) – Available at WakanimHigehiro – Available at CrunchyrollHow Not to Summon a Demon Lord – Available at Crunchyroll Young dragon seeks apartment or dungeon – Available at WakanimJoran The Princess of Snow and Blood – Available at ADN and Crunchyroll for 300 years – Available on Crunchyroll fighters are used! – Available at WakanimLink Click – Available at WakanimMARS RED – Available at WakanimMegalobox (Season 2) – Available at WakanimMy Hero Academia (Season 5) – Available at ADNPretty Boy Detective Club – Available at WakanimSD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES – Available at Crunchyroll and WakanOLIMSEVEN : Hero Successor – Available at CrunchyrollShadows House – Available at WakanimSuper Cub – Available at WakanimThe Slime Diaries – Available at CrunchyrollThe World Ends with You The Animation – Available at WakanimTokyo Revengers – Available at CrunchyrollTo Your Eternity – Available at CrunchyrollVivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song – on WakanimZombie Land Saga Revenge – Available on Crunchyroll

The other animes are still in the works

Boruto – Next Generations – Available at ADNDetective Conan – Available at ADNDigimon Adventure: – Available at DNA and CrunchyrollDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – Available at DNA and CrunchyrollKingdom – Available at ADNOne Piece – Available at DNA and CrunchyrollSo I'm a Spider, So What? – Available on Crunchyroll